ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 18
While I'm at it, I'll give you an example.
Each of the waves marked with a blue number has a clear characteristic. It can take a value from 1 to 9.
The number 1647 is a pattern of four waves. Each digit is calculated separately by the program. It is simple and convenient, because I can guess which wave is the current one and even the next one.
No, only on a semi-automatic.
Pity, it would be interesting to test the theory
M W patterns)
M W patterns)
No, there's a different principle behind the wave markings.
I looked it up).
In principle, it is possible to look at it that way. One does not interfere with the other.
P.s.
Already said that each wave can take one of 9 states, so each wave state can be evaluated on a scale of 1 to 9.
So my interpretation of wave theory precisely ranks the waves by their characteristics.
Waves 3,4 and 6,7 have their own nuances.
And here is a clear example of wave 9.
It's clearer that way. A lot of intermediate information is lost, but there is something to it. How the waves were singled out is algorimated.
This makes more sense. A lot of intermediate information is lost, but there is something to it. How did you algorithmize wave extraction?
You can use the standard ZigZag, but I wrote my own wave cutter for myself.
What is the convenience of working with waves?
You can see strong sloping SR lines, for today they are more important than the horizontal ones. It is possible to build various channels. It is convenient to build fibochki.
Pattern 7171 warns that a downward trend in the price range in question is possible.
ZZ is not convenient. What is SR. What ratios do you use to separate waves, and how do you start. At what period are you looking for the largest wave.
I thought about it and decided to do something different.
I will write out the wave recognition system, put it together in a text file and send it to the respected forum members only with their personal consent.
Do not worry. I have long seen who is interested.
The rest let them think with their heads.
Hello Vladimir.
I'm interested to know more about your system.
If you can put together a text file of the wave recognition system and send it to me in a personal message, I would be grateful.
ZZ is not convenient. What is SR. What ratios do you use to separate the waves, and how do you start. At what period do you look for the largest wave.
1. ZZ is not convenient. I agree, that's why I wrote an alternative.
2. What is SR - abbreviated support and resistance.
3. no ratios apply. Another way of doing it. Don't want to advertise it.
4. I will tell you more about it.
Waves are distributed on the chart by certain patterns. These patterns have their own quantitative limits within a certain price range.
It does not matter which TF to take for analysis. At any TF and at any selected financial instrument there will be a known pattern according to my recognition system.
With the first wave it is not as simple as it seems. After all, it is not literally known to anyone. My algorithm allows to identify even the first wave. Therefore, it is easy to recognize a trend or a flat.
The largest wave is recognized just like any other wave. It all depends on what price range to consider. The main thing is that it would be the first).
for all those who are not fully aware of the author and are unknowingly interested in the twig, the entire method is detailed on page 10
it also explains how the branch more than doubled in size.
you are being tricked.