ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 41
By the last solution the logic is hard to understand, how n1-v1 and v1-n1 are counted
And if it is 1 or 9 is it a trend change or continuation?
And how are the corrections graded 2-4 and 6-8, by order or by relative value?
And what if the trend knees are more than 9 according to the algorithm.
I have some free time. I can explain.
The algorithm for calculating waves is not ready yet. Perhaps later.
Wave number 1 or 9 are impulse waves and most often carry a powerful spurt in the trend.
1 and 9 can be, a break in the trend, but not always. The trend will always be a repeat of wave 9 and 4 if up or 1 and 6 if down.
That is, an alternation of impulse and corrective waves. This is where the failure of the Elliott Theory lies. The trend is not a 5-wave pattern, it can carry many combinations of waves according to my wave theory.
Regarding the second question.
Two(2) and eight(8) are also impulse waves, but their powder charge is less than that of 1 or 9, based on the combinations of previous waves.
Waves 3-4, 6-7 arecorrective waves and I would only be 100% sure if they wereon the list after the first wave.
Because the type of the first corrective wave will not be definitively known until the new one arrives. A corrective wave can transform into an impulse wave.
So what if there are more than 9 trend knees according to the algorithm.?
There can be as many knees as we want, even 100500. Each wave receives its own unique name ranging from 1 to 9. And at the same time this name is the strength of the wave. Such an original solution came to the back of my head from outer space).
Discard the Elliott waves .
The modern theory is quite different . This theory can be applied in many areas not only in markets.
You could write a scientific paper, but I don't know how to do that.
I'm kind of confused. OK, up is 9 and 8, down is 1 and 2. Consider up, the first wave is 9, the next corrective wave is down, it is less than 9 and its number is 3 or 4, then it is up and if the wave is greater than the first, its number is 9, if it is less than 8, then it is down 3 or 4.
Question why the up trend is a repeat of wave 9 or 4. Wave 4 is a corrective wave downwards.
And how is wave 3 or 4 determined. If the previous corrective wave was smaller, then the previous wave is 3 and the current wave is 4 ?
I'm kind of confused. OK, up is 9 and 8, down is 1 and 2. Consider up, the first wave is 9 , the next corrective down, it is less than 9 and its number is 3 or 4, then up and if the wave is greater than the first, its number is 9, if less than 8, then down is 3 or 4.
Question why the up trend is a repeat of wave 9 or 4. Wave 4 is a corrective wave downwards.
And how is wave 3 or 4 determined. If the previous corrective wave was smaller, then the previous wave is 3 and the current wave is 4 ?
Maybe, it would be clearer with a picture, to avoid confusion.
There are 4 figures at the bottom.
White (4321) - sequential wave numbers. The order of the waves is from right to left.
Blue( 2839) - a pattern of unique wave names. The order of the names is from left to right.
It may not be entirely convenient for anyone, but it is logically correct.
The pattern 2839 is an uptrend reversal. The sequence of waves is like this.
The trend is not complete. The first wave down is not fixed. N1 is further down than V1.
And also for a general understanding of my concept.
It is important not to confusea corrective wave anda correction in a wave.
The picture showsa correction in the first wave. It may develop into a corrective wave, but not necessarily.
In this case, we considered a certain time scale of the price chart. On this scale, their waves work. Other scales have their own waves. But they follow exactly the same law of 1-9.
Clarification of the first. Each ZZ or wavebreaker knee is a wave. A trend is an aggregate of several waves. Do not confuse these formulations in my theory.
Clarification of the second. A corrective wave is a wave shorter than the previous one in terms of price, not in terms of time (which is number 2 in the picture with the name 3.)
(High[V1]-Low[N1])<(High[V1]-Low[N2])
A correction in a wave is a pullback in the first wave not yet marked as a wave.
A correction wave is a wave reverse to a trend?
If a trend has formed, yes.
But a corrective wave may be after a corrective wave. This happens when the market shrinks(pennants).
The question is if the 1st wave in order would be smaller than the 3rd wave.
It does not play a role.
then what number would this wave get? name 2.
I will now add a pattern to the indicator and update it.
in the chart with the pattern 2839 the first wave is shown in the area n1-v1 and the zone after v1 may better be called zero (corrective), and so I understand in this area may be a wave correction, or a continuation of the wave and then point v1 will move up, or a corrective wave v1-n1 with the name 3 or 4 will appear. Right?
And something is wrong with the answer about the wave name. The question was about wave number 1. And if the modulus of difference n1-v1 were smaller than the modulus of difference v2-n2, what name would wave n1-v1 get?
And about the continuation of the trend / repetition of wave 9 and wave 4. Maybe 9 and 8 is correct?
And the zone after v1 might better be called zero?
In practice I have it called 0. Going the right way))
was about wave number 1
The main thing is that the high of V1 is higher than V2 then 9.
Repetition of 9 and 4 waves.
In a developed trend it will be like this. At the beginning of the trend there will be variations.
Whether my wave system inspires confidence or not is of little interest to me.
I just show everyone real market examples of how it works from a wave point of view.