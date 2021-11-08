ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 48
As a rule, a hypothesis is stated on the basis of a number of supporting observations (examples) and therefore looks plausible. The hypothesis is then either proven, making it an established fact, or disproved, making it a false statement.
An unproven and unproven hypothesis is called an open problem)
So I'm not doing my dissertation). Why would I need to prove it?
Just sharing my opinion in my spare time.
I see that a lot of people are having a hard time getting it. Or maybe I'm not explaining it right).
But people have few questions, so they understand.)
These are the types of waves.
Type 5 is an impulse wave upwards.
Type 4 is acorrective waveupwards.
Type 2 is acorrective wave down.
Type 1 is an impulse wave downwards.
Each wave type still has its own variations.
But all this is put together in one unbreakable system.
Mother nature has put it together so legislatively.
No matter how much one would like to believe it.
What is the hypothesis here? That waves can be classified according to some rules? There is no doubt about that. Another thing would be if it would be announced how to use these waves for the input output in order to obtain a positive effect, then it would be a hypothesis.
There is such a notion as non-falsifiable hypotheses and theories. It is one of these.
The zigzag was not invented by me, but it is my idea to classify waves in my way.
Actually it is a discovery which lies on the surface but nobody has noticed it. Everyone is digging in deep.)
The main convenience is when you know the entry and exit points. Show me at least one entrance and exit according to your theory.
I do not want to show you, Petrovich, but your insistence forced me to.
But it will not bring you any pleasure in looking at the picture and understanding the waves in my interpretation.
Today is the day off and I couldn't tamper with the picture. For example to remove unnecessary orders). Please, treat it with understanding.
EURUSD.Daily
The time of entries is not marked.
The time of entries is not marked.
Didn't set it today for sure). And day limits can hang for weeks. Swaps are not charged on them.)
By the way, the limits were set on 4hour timeframe. But it does not play any role.
I am already interested only in 1-15 minute TFs. My blood boils there). I get adrenaline.
The sense of play on any TF is the same. Waves in all TFs are formed similarly. Patterns are identical for all TFs even for tick charts.
I could have delved deeper into the subject with you, but I saw that we do not agree in character).
Aleksei Stepanenko, on the other hand, would be interesting to talk to, but he doesn't come to this thread.
Greetings, Vladimir!
I come in from time to time and read. Here is a table of the frequency of waves on the EURUSD, H1 chart.
The values in the table mean that wave number 1 is followed by wave 6 76% of the time.
It is a clear table. Thank you.
Now I can easily see the errors that occur during the process using this table.
There is a field where to dig in the code.
P.s.
I've sent you a key with advanced capabilities. You can write a lot of information to file there for analysis.
I wanted to ask. From which TF was the data taken into the table?