ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 30
Braking.)
I guess so.
Let's see what happens next.
(Slow down.)
Well, anyway, I'm willing to swap without looking. Maybe yours will do.)
All right, anyway, I'm willing to swap without looking. Maybe yours will do).
I don't practise this kind of thing
It's up to you).
It's up to the owner).
You got buy and sell on the same line
and I've already got a positive trade there when the signal changes
I tried to combine the trend and the counter-trend.
so the TA is different.
The parabolic is as good as yours. Besides it's already showing down on the right).
The parabolic is as good as yours. Plus, it's already showing down on the right).
you know what the trick is?
The signal is at the point of rupture.
It's not on the level anymore.
It's just a continuation.
It's weird that the switch, no matter how you spin it, coincides with the mas.
I like mine better in that there are no extra lines, nothing cluttering up the chart, just a change in candle colour. And where did you see that buy and sell are on the same level? Maybe only if there is a sideways movement with small amplitude. But I also use the oscillator for entry. I enter based on the trend at the oscillator extremes.
And I have a system as primitive, simple and reliable as my grandmother's old cast iron iron).
No one's made any money on this system yet.
You've got the statistics and the system out of your hand, haven't you? The heir to Vanga?