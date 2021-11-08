ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 56
I whipped up a robot based on your indicator, it has been trading for almost 2 weeks, simple reversal 1,2 - sell 8,9 - buy, for 2 weeks I lost ~ $ 50, and in the market all the time, i.e. not a slivator, even just a crummy handled on the basis of what ever happened.
So far I have such conclusions:
It collects good movements clearly, on the screenshot you can see both good sell and buy. In flat or uncertainty, like yesterday - today, it slips, but little by little. In my opinion, it needs some scaling or something, as it may already take a small movement as a strong wave. Perhaps this is due to too early wave detection, or the scale of the waves, i.e. it looks at the shape and not the size, I do not know, I have not seen the code. There is something, I will think and try again, if something good comes out, I will tell you.
Thanks for the frank evaluation.
Of course a raw look at the waves will not give a positive result.
Waves are only a small, but very important detail in the design of TS.
In combination with other methods of analysis it will give high results.
The variant I showed is a primitive structure for constructing TS.
I do not want to discuss this question in the forum. If you are interested, write to me in person.
Yes, one more point.
Price is subject to the channels and the channels are at the same time dependent on the waves. It is an infinite tandem. It's an interesting topic.
That would probably be more accurate....
Price is primary and its movement only depends on the actions of market participants and does not depend on anything else. Renco charts do not take time into account at all. Channels, trend lines, various indicators and other stuff are secondary and have been invented to make price trends clearer.
One does not contradict the other. There is no one-step price change, but only over time. Even a fraction of a second, but over time.
Price is in channels at the will of market participants. Sentiment is nothing more than that.
Price is primary and its movement only depends on the actions of market participants and does not depend on anything else. On Renko charts, time is not taken into account at all. Channels, trend lines, various indicators and other stuff are all secondary and have been invented to make price trends clearer.
And this is where the trends come from. Waves, trends, channels. They form groups of the same type of opinions, and the trends that we see on the charts are derived from this.
A little clarification on waves and probability.
After an impulse wave, the probability of there being a corrective wave is higher than there being an impulse wave.
But there could also be an impulse waveafter an impulse wave, but the probability is lower.
It's a market.)
Well, such, tough entry criteria)))
Andrei's inputs are in the right direction. But this is still a rough blueprint for the construction of the TS.