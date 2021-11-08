ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 6

Макс:

Tail wagging the dog. :)

If you create a topic, be kind enough to make a point in a short period of time. Otherwise, everything turns into another bullshit, which is already at the level of this forum, where they pay for posts.

You have already got the sixth page, and it's not clear what you wanted to say.

The price affects the readings of absolutely all indicators. Please don't write that you have a different opinion, it would be over the top.))

I spent half a day in the national library today, gaining knowledge... now I feel like a serious and smart guy... don't spoil the mood))

Don't try to get me out of patience.))) Hardened mentally and physically.

You have nothing to say on the subject. Step aside, grandson.)) Don't litter, please.

There are people here who criticize topics without higher education, but only a few can say something clever.

 
I see. Topic closed.
 

Sharing the tidbits of the pie.

End of the week.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

End of the week.

All right, that's it. I'm done, I'm gonna go get a beer.

+30% for the week: the zigzags do rule.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

All right, that's it. I'm done. I'm gonna go get a beer.

+30% for the week: the zigzags do rule.

I'm with you.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

End of the week.

Hello Vladimir!!! I remember an anecdote when a warrant officer says to the recruits: "Today I will teach you how to zigzag. And the young, clever boy corrects him: "Notzigzag, Ensign, but zigzag." And the warrant officer replies: "You'll crawl when I say so!"

The price must be told to "zigzag" too.

Uladzimir Izerski:

If I see a wave, I can assume that there must be a channel in the wave.

Here is the picture. The main channel is blue There may be a corrective channel appearing from the shallower TF red.

Probability of a wave reversal.


Stop messing about, what's your channel at 45°. This is bullshit.
 
We put it on the minute chart and count statistics: the number of pips up, and the number of pips down of each knee. We build the distribution. It doesn't matter what is overdrawn. But having statistics we can improve the time of entry.We should collect the data 3-4 months beforehand for 1 minute timeframe. What it will give us, for example, we have determined that the maximum one knee is 1000 points, great, now we wait when it appears and as soon as it appears we may trade. That's it, that's the whole grail.
I will add, in addition to points we can also calculate the distribution of time, ie how many minutes the longest knee. And the same, it appeared so it is time to open a deal. And the terms and parameters, everyone should choose for themselves. Profit to all.
 

The statistics of the old zigzags will show the approximate end points of the new zigzag knee... in the middle of the cluster, it's most likely the end of the zigzag

Here you can see the old elbows

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Putting z's on the minute chart

EURUSD 5 digits on the minutes (input parameters: 12-5-3):

