Vladimir Baskakov:
A brave thing to do, hiding something that no one will ever buy

Happy birthday to you.)))

It's student day!!!

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Happy birthday to you.)))

It's student day!!!

Thank you! Don't overdo it with the starch, too. It's bad for the brain.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Thank you! Don't overdo it with the starch either, it's bad for the brain.

Only mutts yapping in other people's threads is off-topic. Stay out of it if you don't understand.

What you say doesn't make you look good. That's it, you're completely ignored.

 

Let's approach ZZ from the basics.

Here's the figure. Current graph. The standard ZZ is a red broken line and alphanumeric markup from mine with parameter "9". It's superimposed on the standard one.

If one reads the chart technically, one can see that node V1 is higher than node V2 , which means that wave N2-V1 is impulsive to the preceding wave V2-N2.

The waves will always be impulsive or corrective relative to one another. I am just saying)))

If there is a point N1, we can already consider the options. Which wave will it be?

There are two variants. Corrective or impulsive. But we already have a clue.) That will be enough for today)). Let's stretch out the fun.

EURUSD_1Daily

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Stop stretching the pleasure, go on.
 
Vova is obviously asleep.... Didn't say to disturb.
 
The trend consists of several waves. If you did not reach your target on the first wave, you have a chance to reach it on the second or third wave.
 
Alexander_K:
Vova is obviously asleep.... Didn't tell me to bother.

You bet, the first attempt in years to write something other than flub took its last breath away.

 
Vitali Kadel:
Stop stretching out the fun, go on.

And the continuation after point N1 is either this way or that way.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

You bet, the first attempt in years to write something other than flub took its last breath away.

:)))))

