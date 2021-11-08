ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 61
If everyone is clear about the waves), then let's move on to the channels.
The price in the right channel runs like a bunny at night in a car headlight beam. Many people have probably seen it running in front of the car. As soon as the car turns off the beam, the bunny runs away. If you shine the torch on the road again, it will run in the beam of light.
The price behaviour is similar to the rabbit in the beam of light.
Here is the current price from the EURUSD M1 chart and the following screenshot in a few minutes.
in a few minutes. Just a screenshot from the chart. EURUSD M1
Can you justify the correctness of channel construction and markup in general by absolute price values?
The justification is that the channels are workable.
I can prove it from any instrument and from any TF.
I don't see interested people to discuss at least waves, trends, channels let alone more complicated ones).
What I see;
1. They write a primitive Expert Advisor of 50 lines.
2. they adjust it for years to fit the story. Over 20 years!!!!! Advisor in 50 lines.)))))))) Sweet Mom)))))))))
This is a joy. Less competition in the markets.
What is the performance criterion, how do you judge it?
Show your channels in dynamics on any heavily trending instrument, it would be good to use notorious bitcoin, and I think it will immediately become clear why one cannot operate with absolute values.
There is nothing much to discuss. That the price moves in waves, and impulses are replaced by corrections? There is no scientific novelty and applied value of these considerations, and few people are interested in bullshit about subjectless abstractions.Update: I was waiting for a theoretical explanation. The problem is on the surface: the channel, built on the historical volatility, will be very inadequate to the future movement in case of a sharp change of this volatility. A mere increase in the amplitude of the movement will break all previous drawings. It will take some time until we catch a couple of new tops to build a new channel, and then the volatility will decrease and this new wide channel will be irrelevant. Hence a simple question: on what grounds do we have the right to mark the chart by absolute values?
There is a proof of workability that I can reproduce on any tool and on any TF.
I already posted it and showed it in dynamics a year or two ago. Many people were annoyed with its dynamics for a long time)). If it is so interesting you may check it in the tester.
I donot understand what it meansto operate withabsolute values. I have my own logic on which the channels are based. But it is connected with my wave theory.
So there is nothing to do in channels without having understood waves.
Oh yes, I almost forgot, a couple of new peaks are not present in my logic.))) Not at all.
What is this very proof, can you articulate? You drew a channel with two parallel lines, ok, what next? Now how to strictly prove that the price works within it? Okay, not strictly, but there must be some criteria that will prevent us from evaluating the results.
The absolute values are the price chart in its pure form. Okay, forex, price changes at majors are small and this somehow works, but if there is a growth of hundreds and thousands of percents, how can we measure them on the price chart?
The channel is a ray of light in which the price will move in the future.
And here is the proof of performance on the chart. Do you really need more proof that the earth revolves around the sun and is reflected on my chart)).
And if you are interested in the logic itself, I am not interested.))
P.s.
I can only speculate as to why it moves in a channel like that.
I know for sure that no one will enter this thread because there is nothing to say.
There are however a couple of people on the forum, but they have water in the mouth. or beer))))
What do you mean "the price will go", can you describe it in any clear and precise way? Give specifics. How long will it go there, how exactly the boundaries should be respected, in which case the channel is cancelled and consider that the price has left and will not return?
Everyone here is claiming that price is unpredictable and it is not known at what point it will make a pirouette. I don't claim that price will obey my channel either. It's just an assumption. But I have reason to believe that price will go in such a channel and not elsewhere. This has to do with many of the patterns of market prices. Over the years of watching the markets, the skills have been accumulated bit by bit and formed into a system.
There are two main channels in my system.
The main one and a correction one.
They depend on the wave system. How many times can I tell you.
No one was interested in waves. And here we have to go backwards.
The price will be reflected from the border of the channel from below if the channel is up and vice versa if it is down.
Yes, one more thing. The channel may and should widen. It is a natural process.