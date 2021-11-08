ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Have you written? Or do you need another half hour to edit your post? Go write nasty things in a private message like you know how to do.
Just don't feel like you own this forum, okay?
Or are you the boss here?
Don't feel like you own this forum.
Or are you the boss here?
The owners here are the ones who are. I don't pretend to be, and you're a miserable shitting cat - scram!
The owners here are the ones who are. I don't claim them, and you're a miserable shitting cat - shoo!
then you're not the one to shoo.
;)
then it's not up to you to bleep
;)
So you're a miserable shitting cat? Question is, who's the owner? But that's up to you.
So you're a miserable, shitting cat? Question is, who's the owner? But that's up to you.
No, I don't, but your sense of tact seems to be out of whack.
so I don't really care how you get your head screwed on and start being rude.
so I don't really care how you get your head screwed on and start being rude.
You're the one with the head;) I have a head and I don't care about you. Ugh.
You've got a head ;) I have a head and I don't care about you. Ugh.
You've got a head ;) I have a head and I don't care about you. Ugh.
You said goodbye, so fly back to your hornet's nest or we'll rip the sting out and stick it in your ass).
Wave marking I think is clear.
For me,the marking of waves is the first step in the creation of the TS.
The second step is to build channels based onthe marked waves. They are just like the waves can be labeled.
For example, the blue channel = (16) correctional upwards. Channels are recognized earlier than the waves. Amazing but true)) And together they are power.
Wave marking I think is clear.
For me,wave marking is needed as the first step in the creation of the TS.
The second step is to build channels based onthe marked waves. They are just like the waves can be labeled.
For example, the blue channel = (16) correctional upwards. Channels are recognized earlier than the waves. Amazing but true)) And together they are power.
Channels downwards (direction) are built by the upper points and then the width of the channel is determined, and upwards by the lower points?