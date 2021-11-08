ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's the "new" that I can't understand. The size of the waves, the order, the types of correction, the sub-waves - all the same so far. And to understand which sub-wave of what order wave the market is in - is not a million-dollar question! ))
I think that it is a futile venture to look for the same size waves. The coincidence of sizes may occur, but the market does not tolerate accuracy. The market approach is different here. Wave patterns.
The waves are sliced into the semblance of the well-known zigzag. There is a small and sometimes significant difference.
Again, whatever you look for in the labyrinth of branches.
The size of the waves is relative and depends on the combination of waves in the group. The waves are labelled as follows.
Even the untrained eye can see that:
The strongest impulse wave down -1
Less strong impulse wave down - 2
Corrective wave down - 3
Corrective wave down - 4
Transition state - 5
==
Corrective wave upwards - 6
Corrective wave upwards - 7
Strongest impulse wave upwards - 8
Strongest impulse wave up - 9.
Waves 3,4 and 6,7 are similar but have their own nuances like 1,2 and 9,8.
==
One has to consider the fact that these are not Elliottwaves.
I have waves that can be calculated individually for any part of the chart. They follow a single law. This is a proven fact.
==
Build a complete trading system? Probably not exactly.
The task is to bring new blood to the idea like the Chukchi people.
Every post is useful, except the jealous raids).
Vladzimir, good evening!
Sorry, I haven't mastered the whole branch yet, I cannot understand how waves and patterns are numbered
Now on H1 on EURUSD: 2649
Less strong impulse wave down - 2
Corrective wave up - 6
Corrective wave down - 4
Strongest impulse wave up - 9
I got it like this:
Something I don't understand....
Vladzimir, good evening!
Sorry, I haven't mastered the whole branch yet, I cannot understand how waves and patterns are numbered
Now on H1 on EURUSD: 2649
Less strong impulse wave down - 2
Corrective wave up - 6
Corrective wave down - 4
Strongest impulse wave up - 9
I got it like this:
Something I don't understand....
I'll correct it a bit.
All waves below 5 will go down and above 5 up.
You've got a 4 up. That's not right.
There is a lot we don't know about price formation as a process in the physics-mathematics process.
I am taking my first steps in this direction. Whether someone likes it or not, I am not interested.
I think there are a few intelligent people out of the masses who will understand me.
The subject is new. Not for the weak.
If there are strong personalities, get involved.
So the wave is a section between Nx and Vx?
I.e.: N4->V4, N3->V3, N2->V2, and the current N1->V1? And together the 4 waves form a pattern?
Then what will be the price movement between V4->N3?
So the wave is a section between Nx and Vx?
I.e.: N4->V4, N3->V3, N2->V2, and the current N1->V1? And together the 4 waves form a pattern?
Then what will the price movement between V4->N3 be called?
Remember, this system has no resemblance to Elliott waves and nothing to do with them. This is a new system for recognizing waves on charts.
The order in which waves are counted goes from the zero bar. The number from 1 to 8 is the name of the wave and also the strength of the wave.
Here's a picture on page 23. You can clearly see the strength of wave 9.
==
Build a complete trading system? Probably not quite like that.
The goal is to bring new blood to the idea as a Chukchi people.
Every post is useful, except the jealous raids).
Very abstract... ))) Can you be more specific? Goals, objectives? Because "new blood to the idea..." - is not good at all)))
Let us assume that 9 types of waves have been identified. In my trading, I too am guided by something similar (in my vision, of course). Can your indicator detect them before their formation? I think that very often the movement begins and ends with an impulse. In your terminology probably waves 1,2 and 8,9
Remember, this system has no resemblance to Elliott waves and nothing to do with them. This is a new system for recognising waves on charts.
The order in which waves are counted goes from bar zero. The number from 1 to 8 is the name of the wave and also the strength of the wave.
Here's a picture on page 23. You can clearly see the strength of wave 9.
Thank you, got it.
Vladzimir, good evening!
Sorry, I haven't mastered the whole branch yet, I cannot understand how waves and patterns are numbered
Now on H1 on EURUSD: 2649
Less strong impulse wave down - 2
Corrective wave up - 6
Corrective wave down - 4
Strongest impulse wave up - 9
I got it like this:
Something I don't understand....
pattern 2649. n1v1 - 9 up, v2n1 - 4 down, n2v2 - 6 up, v3n2 - 2 down. Further waves are not included in the pattern. The last 4 extrema are included in the pattern.
There are 8 types of waves.
pattern 2649. n1v1 - 9 up, v2n1 - 4 down, n2v2 - 6 up, v3n2 - 2 down. Further waves are not included in the pattern. The last 4 extrema are included in the pattern.
There are 8 wave types.
Thank you! I have already understood the decision, if the pattern is now 2649, the next one will necessarily be 649Х, where X=(1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5)?
Can we consider the situation, say, the pattern is2646 and 5 minutes later 2649, is it possible to change the number of the last wave? Redrawing?