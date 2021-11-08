ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 31
You've sucked the statistics and the system out of your hand, haven't you? The heir to Vanga?
You've got the statistics and the system out of your hand, haven't you? The heir to Vanga?
He knows everything and everything about everything and everyone, don't argue!
You don't have to be a grandmother, just look in the kodobase, there are plenty of such systems out there, all pouring
Well, if your grandmother knows everything, then I'll shut up).
If the pound/yen is a closer look.
It should be understood this way. On the lilac and green levels we have been selling the yen, while there are no buyers on the pound.
If we have touched upon GBPJPY, then let's run through the higher timeframe
GBPJPY W1/Pattern 1616 indicates a downward trend. Wave 6 is corrective upwards. Never mind that it has a tail. On the daily will clarify.
Going to D1.
Compression is coming. Pattern 4749. Weak upwards.Wave 9 is impulsive, but it's hitting the trendline. The trendline is not letting up)
H4 Patch 4939 maintains a bullish trend. Wave 9 is impulsive, but on the higher timeframe it meets the trend line.
H1 as well. Pattern 9393. The trend is bullish. Wave three is corrective.
And so we can go up to the minute chart.
Thank you all for your attention). You may throw comments.
Vladimir, I don't understand why you concluded that the lilac and green levels were selling and there were no buyers on the pound?
Each level is justified by historical data. At levels such as those shown in the picture, the yen is being sold. If there is no bounce from the level, there are no buyers willing to buy the pound.
The world is flooded with robots. They adjust to supply and demand. You can see it all on the price.
How can selling or buying be justified by historical data ?
After all, if someone was selling, someone was buying, and we can say with certainty that there wasbuying at the lilac and green levels.
The auction in our case is two-sided.
When the pound is expensive sell the pound and buy the yen and get more yen. When the pound is cheap the yen is sold for the pound, waiting for the pound to rise.
So it is relative.
When you need a pound, you try to buy it lower and cheaper, instead of waiting for the pound to go up.
When you buy the pound you sell the yen.
In the picture you can see that there is no big desire to buy the pound. The price stands or goes down.
Vladimir, you do understand that what you write is a subjective assessment of what's going on.
And you yourself write, "It's kind of arbitrary. "
How can this be used in relation to your wave analysis?
Wave analysis is one thing and making a trading decision is another. There are many factors to consider.
At the moment the market situation is like this.
The first column on the left is H4.
The second is H1, M15, M5.
This is the strength of the first wave in pairs on different TFs.