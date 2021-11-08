ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 23
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The price chart has only volume yet. There is nothing else. Bears, bulls, liquidity providers for forex are backward-looking, from the price chart interpreting what happened in the market. Therefore there is nothing.
The price chart has reflected the players' emotions. These emotions are repeating all the time. The market has a memory and repeats bursts of emotions over and over again.
In my wave structure, there is not and cannot be a wave with the number 10 or 15-35. The hard bunch is 1-9. It says a lot that market charts already obey laws. Parts of the body of the chart, are bounded by limits.
That's not how you perceive it. There is no laughter - more interest... ./
Three smiles is already a laugh. It's kind of common).
Mate why do you need wave 2 ? It's not interesting in terms of formation though.... , wave 3 - and 5 is all PR there and easier to define.
I agree with the regulation. 2 is after, 3 is before. for analysis it is a good division of states.
It's hard to discuss results without understanding the algorithm for getting them. Otherwise, yes, it is the data of the series that can be used to characterise it. If you collect a lot of data, you can do statistics on the data, see its predictive ability, learn from the data.
At the first stage we can discuss the topic, not the results.
For some reason everyone wants to discuss the finished product. Everything is gradual.
The price graph reflects the players' emotions. These emotions are repeated all the time. The market has a memory and repeats bursts of emotion on events time after time.
In my wave structure, there is not and cannot be a wave with the number 10 or 15-35. The hard bunch is 1-9. It says a lot that market charts already obey laws. Parts of the body of the chart, bounded by limits.
No argument. I think clustering waves / knees into 9 states is enough to be a meaningful method. And the repetition of 4 or more states increases the probability of prediction.
Already wrote. You have 9 states according to your solution. I have more, so the algorithm is more complicated. Although it doesn't mean it's better from a predictive point of view.
In the first stage, we can discuss the topic, not the results.
For some reason, everyone wants to discuss the finished product. Everything is gradual.
What angle do you see the discussion in.
I agree with the regulation. 2 is after, 3 is before. for analysis it is a good division of states.
The point is that the best entry without losses will be in 3, because it itself is a high momentum.
Even if you have made an unsuccessful entry and 3 turned out to be a correction, the return will be to 1 and the wave will be determined by previous waves... ./
And here's the real trading.
Mate why do you need wave 2 ? It's not interesting in terms of formation though.... , wave 3 - and 5 is all PR there and easier to identify.
Maybe you got it wrong. These are not Elliott waves, but waves fromUladzimir Izerski))
The number denoting the wave is not the number of the wave buta unique name. The name, in its turn, is the value of each wave rank. This is a different concept from the Elliott Wave.
Simply stated.
The order in which the waves are counted goes from the zero bar. But this is not even considered anywhere.
But the number 1-9 is a unique name of the wave. The names of the other waves correspond to their value also from 1 to 9.
Each wave carries a unique name. Two waves with their unique names will create a pattern of Druze values, for example, 49; if three waves, then 949; if four waves, then 4949, that is, a trend. The set of names will be different, but we can read this set as text.
I hope I explained it more clearly.
The point is that the best entry without losses will be in 3, as it itself is high momentum.
Even if the entry is unsuccessful and 3 turned out to be a correction, the return will be to 1 and the wave will be determined by previous waves... ./
And here is the real breakthrough.
the marking of waves has another principle.
I looked it up).
One could, in principle, view it that way. One does not prevent the other.
P.s.
Already said that each wave can take one of 9 states, so each wave state can be evaluated on a scale of 1 to 9.
So my interpretation of wave theory precisely ranks the waves by their characteristics.
Waves 3,4 and 6,7 have their own nuances.
And here is a clear example of wave 9.
Maybe you got it wrong. These are not Elliott waves, but waves fromUladzimir Izerski).
Thenumber denoting the wave is not the number of the wave buta unique name. The name, in its turn, is the value of each wave rank. This is a different concept from the Elliott Wave.
Simply stated.
The order in which the waves are counted goes from the zero bar. But this is not even considered anywhere.
But the number 1-9 is a unique name of the wave. The names of the other waves correspond to their value also from 1 to 9.
Each wave carries a unique name. Two waves with their unique names will create a pattern of Druze values, for example, 49; if three waves, then 949; if four waves, then 4949, that is, a trend. The set of names will be different, but we can read this set as text.
I hope I explained it more clearly.
OK.
It's so confusing... .
0- bar, frankly ridiculous, Time- yes... ./
It's a lot simpler than that without the withdrawal.