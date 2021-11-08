ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 13
So how did it end, Uladzimir?
If you hadn't stuck your feeble mind into this thread, I would have kept it going.
You stopped it. Be glad.)
Come on, friends, don't offend each other. I'll support the theme.
If we draw sloping channels on three points (two points to plot the trend line and the third to determine the range width), price will often exit the channel by the time it's drawn. My statistical observation shows that the speed of price movement in the channel does not change drastically. Some people call it channel slope, but I prefer to call it speed. And the measurement is appropriate: pips per day.
So, it is possible to find median the value of the channel slope based on statistics of the previous history. A deviation of price movement from this value will be quite rare. The same situation is with the channel width. This construction has both pluses and minuses. Minus - the price can go the other way, plus - you will learn about the trend before the second touch.
In this picture channels were drawn together with price movement and were not redrawn later. We can see the places where the price moved along the channels accurately enough and sometimes moved out of the place.
Since we can never predict the future, it is impossible to set the slope angle so that the price would dance along the marked line like a trained dog. Only a long-term statistical advantage can save it.
When you look at it more globally, the channel speed decreases and the range expands. Well that's a platitude I said, it's clear to everyone :)
Regarding statistics. If we draw channels of different length and assume that the frequency of the first wave in the trend is100%, i.e. at least one wave is always present in the trend. Then the second wave occurs10-40% of the cases (depending on the globality of the view, for example, on the upper chart this value is 14%, while on the lower 20%), the third wave occurs in3-20% of cases. All this means that by the time the three points are built into the channel, the price is more likely to leave it.
It also confirms the statement that forex is a flat market. And you should not count on a frequent roller coaster ride with refills.
Let's approach ZZ from the basics.
Here's the figure. Current graph. The standard ZZ is a red broken line and alphanumeric markup from mine with parameter "9". It's superimposed on the standard one.
If one reads the chart technically, one can see that node V1 is higher than node V2 , which means that wave N2-V1 is impulsive to the preceding wave V2-N2.
The waves will always be impulsive or corrective relative to one another. I am just saying)))
If there is a point N1, we can already consider the options. Which wave will it be?
There are two variants. Corrective or impulsive. But we already have a clue.) That will be enough for today)). Let's stretch the fun out.
You're such a masochist... No wonder you're getting trolled.
What about on the Weekly chart it won't be the same? Or on H8(H12), the picture will be different there too.
Each TF has its own life.
Each TF contributes to the price.
Everything is consistent and interdependent.
===
I thought it would be interesting for someone. There are no such works on the Internet.
Now let them troll themselves)))
Vladimir, you zig-zag people with an example of on-line transaction.
That is, you open here, and really open.
You may close here and really close.
Make some money.
Otherwise it's trolling on your side and not theirs.
They'll accuse you of PR. I don't want that.
Hid all the products and they still don't like it.
That's the end of it.
Gentlemen lost a lot more than they earned from the pleasure of trolling.)))
You're selling zig zag????
come on ;))))
Will be thinking)))))) And be jealous)))
They'll accuse you of PR for the products. I don't need that.
Hid all the products and still they're not happy.
That's the end of it.
Gentlemen have lost far more than they earned from the pleasure of trolling.)))
A new IDEA is good... but not enough to attract attention...
You wrote that ALL the calculation goes by FORMULA, so showing a test of how this IDEA works over a couple of years shouldn't be a difficult task...
Competent advertising...