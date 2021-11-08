ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 62
Channels are quite an interesting subject. I am playing with it myself. The price does have a tendency to reflect from the borders of the channel. It can be proved statistically. Why does it exist? I explain it by the fact that many people use channels. The problem is that there are many different methods of making these channels, most of them wrong. Each trader has a different method. If you build many channels according to these different methods, you will always see price reflecting off the borders of some channel. To build a correct channel, you will need a lot of computer calculations. It is not much easier to do it by hand. What looks like a valid channel is not.
Correctly expressed.
I would like to add that some channels without other methods of price analysis may not be so successful in trading.
The right channels, as such, cannot exist in the markets, but you should not abandon them either. You just need to apply them correctly.
You can draw a lot of linear channels on the chart, but among them there are important, but at the same time dependent on the observation window.
Here is the daytime graph.
The red channel is 'headlight' and the blue channel is 'torch'.
The TS shows 72% for a rise and 20% for a fall.
The price behaviour is always unpredictable, but you should not give up the probability.
The upper boundary of red channel is strong resistance, the lower boundary of blue channel is support.
The impact will occur when the price reaches the boundary of the channel. Channels may widen and change the angle of slope a bit, adapting to the market character.
These should not be understood as overdrawing on the chart. They have a clear logic to follow the price. My channels show POSSIBLE or probable future price direction. Possible because no one knows the exact one, myself included).
They are 99% even 100% predictions ;)))
Created a group called "Trading Systems and Market Analysis Methods". You can find it here.
I'll be there.
It's quieter. There will be many interesting things.
You can delete stupid posts.)
There are several parameters that affect the future price during the run-in.
Not surprising at all))))))))
This pattern is found everywhere. You just have to arm yourself with sloping horizontals, you can wave and candlesticks.
It is two-sided. Moreover, there have to be certain conditions.
I have developed a wave system that works like a Rubik's cube.
The waves can rearrange themselves as they wish, but are subject to certain rules, like a Rubik's cube does not have edges falling out.
There is an introductory blog on waves.https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/ideas/wave-count
I cannot find time to continue this topic, how to use them in trading.
Maybe no one is interested in it, then there is no point in preparing it?
"The Rubik's Cube is a mathematically computable system..., with quite a REAL algorithm for its solution ....
I doubt that your "wave system" meets these requirements...
"Advertising is the engine of commerce!"
I love critics who criticize everything and everyone without understanding).
They blame it on advertising. But it's know-how. I share for free. On the blog everything is explained.
===
For a model to work, it has to obey mathematics.
My wave system does.
Maybe not everyone has the ability to figure it out, then it's not my problem, but the critics')
I've read it. There's not much maths there and it's all visualized by Zz.
If you look at the zigzag, you can't even build it without mathematics.)
I have a wave recognizing algorithm, which cannot be built without mathematics. Andthe zigzag is not reallya zigzag, but just a program.
Of course this is not for the average mind, you have to figure it out. Everyone needs a ready-made one, and it won't work here. You have to study it.)
Waves work, you just have to understand them.
I have an algorithm for recognizing waves, which you cannot build without mathematics.
What kind of wave "recognition mechanism"? The ones you see in history? Why would you RECOGNIZE them?... Or the waves in your fantasy?... Yes, these waves need to be recognized VERY carefully... It smells of the devil and obscurantism...