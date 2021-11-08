ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 7
On the EURUSD minutes (5 digits):
EURUSD 5 digitson the minutes(input parameters: 12-5-3):
On the minutes the statistics should be disaggregated by time.
For example with a readout of a 4 hour candle.
Volatility varies greatly throughout the day.
Hello Vladimir!!! I remember an anecdote when the warrant officer says to the recruits: "Today I will teach you how to zigzag. And the young, clever boy corrects him: "Not zigzag, Ensign, but zigzag." And the warrant officer replies: "And when I say so, you'll crawl!"
Somebody must be telling the price to "zigzag" as well.
Hello, Alexei!
The market zigzags everyone.) No one really wants to believe that they stand in such a position.
Case in point.
The arrows show the direction of buying and selling. And how the price waves react to their actions. Simply amazing!
Guys, I don't even know what to make of this.
Stop joking, what channel is 45°? What the hell?
The canal can be at any angle and at 45° too.
What's the big deal?
Lawful. The greater the distance between extrema, the rarer the occurrence.
It's a good graph. This way one can pick up a good status for other options. TF, instruments etc.
The statistics of the old zigzags will show the approximate end points of the new zigzag knee... In the middle of a cluster most likely the end of the knee
You can see the old knees right here.
You took the statistics without taking into account the dependence of the waves in the combination .
And if you do this sampling, the number of variations will be reduced by several times.
Inserted the code into the standard zig zag:
When the timeframe changes, the indicator creates a file with distances between extrema. Next I used the "Frequency" function in Excel
It is possible to experiment.
++
Thank you for your contribution.
Guys, I don't even know what to make of this.