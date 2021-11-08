ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 36
I should probably make a free wave cutter so that we can discuss in real time.
I've spent a lot of time systematising the waves. I managed to bring it to its logical conclusion. I want to share. Maybe there will be some new ideas.
Then don't forget to do 100500 :-)
or the thread will get lost in the doldrums.
For smart guys like you there are branches from Juuf and Baxakov.
You have nothing to do here but rant.
This is a thread for judging the topic of waves, not your enviable judgement.
Your posts here don't make you look like a decent person))))
Uladzimir Izerski:
You have nothing to do here but rant.
It's more accurate if you take out the first word - 'There's nothing to do but rant' ))
It's more accurate if you take out the first word - ' There's nothing to do but rant ' ))
Well? Did you get the hang of it? Now fly safely into the Demo Account as an indicator. That's where you three belong.)
Enough of this flubbing. This is getting out of hand.
I should probably make a free wave cutter so that we can discuss in real time.
I've spent a lot of time systematising the waves. I managed to bring it to its logical conclusion. I want to share. Maybe some new ideas will come up.
We should.
Well? Have you had your fun? Now fly safely into the branch.
I didn't ask for your opinion.
We have to.
I'll do it. Then I will.
P.s.
Already dumped the MT4 version on the site, you can download a free wave cut and let's get down to the substance of the waves.
If it is strongly needed, I may do it on MT5 later. But the essence is the same.
I have prepared one small nuance).
If you are interested in the discussion and my friends, I will send you the key for advanced capabilities.
And who was rude now do not be offended)).
Okay. Markup done, what's next?
The first waves coincided with the zig-zag. And the last one sort of has a different scale. Some interesting logic?