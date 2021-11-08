ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 25
Time interval for trends, how do you define it?
Modelling is a geometry course... ./
The latter are figures in one of the trends, which in turn may be the beginning of a transition or completion/reversal.
To determine the trend must know their types and classification of divergences in the PP, but this is also not enough because each currency pair has its own х-ki
Each currency pair has its own difference in N-period, which may be unacceptable to the classic, but not to the cross,
because the spread is more significant there.))
not getting it. Is the latter an extension of the constriction flags? what is the classification of the spacing in PP, the characteristics by spacing?
Trying to work in relative units.
unclear. The latter are expansion constriction flags? what is the classification of spans in PP, characteristics by spans?
Trying to work in relative units.
Jew, Aussie, Canadian, yen + pound are crassica,
where all up to the pound have roughly the same price move parameters in a 200 -300pp bounce.
The pound has 2 times the spread, i.e. 600ppts. Knowing the classification of the currency pair and the no-bounce spread
it is possible to identify waves and their types + simulation.
Knowing the types of trends + formation of waves, we can determine the trading zones by marking and modelling,
Note wave 5 does not always occur at Time, it may be earlier, but the price breaks through precisely +/- pips.
If price is reached but Time is not, there will be a corridor until Time/
1) Waves from 1 - 5 per N - interval Time / global trend /
2) Waves from 1 - 5 in N - interval Time / big trend
3) Waves from 1 - 5 at N - interval Time / small trend
Then we identify and find the current wave /1)/,/2)/,/3)/
If we compare then the goals and reversals of the small trends within the large and global trends will be visible,
as in one wave of a global trend may be 10 or 100 ni of small trends and 10 ni of large
with its own direction and as a rule at the same price there is either a rotation or continuation - reversal.
Everything goes in a spiral, where a small impulse may turn into a trend and a trend may turn into a large trend,
and a large trend may be a continuation of a global trend, i.e. it may be one of the waves and so on... ./
I see.
What you have described, my system detects any part of the chart, at any point in time. It doesn't matter what TF, it's the price range that matters.
There is a constant change of controlling players in the markets. .
It's hard to put on the algorithm.
Mate sometimes that's not enough... ./
There is a whole cartload of patterns with high accuracy, but there are rules there too, because everything changes... ./
It's hard to put it down to an algorithm.
It's as simple as a table with data and process it however you want,
the most important thing is the accuracy of the data... ./
It's even interesting how. you got a series of prices, for example, then you got extrema, or ZZ peaks, then .... what's next.
Creating a block of waves in pp from the onset of nucleation and intervals in pp + working on № with filters and passes above/below max-min... ./
It does not use large parameters, each minimum is lower than the previous one. This is the condition.
Here's my five cents on the subject.
A zigzag is different from trend waves. A trend wave uses a rule: a trend is considered to continue only when an extremum is updated. A zigzag doesn't care about that.
Here's the zigzag:
And here are the trend waves:
There is a small exception, a wave can be formed within a wave of a larger order and a breakdown of the previous extremum is not necessary, but in its formation it is obligatory )))