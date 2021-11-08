ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 51
Probably yes, in this direction we can also investigate.
Needed) Completeness of data, if it does not interfere with performance, does not interfere) The algorithm, based on fractality, is the same, or almost the same, on different TFs.
So I'm not doing my dissertation). Why would I want to prove it?
Just sharing my opinion in my spare time.
I can see that a lot of people are having a hard time getting it. Or maybe I'm not explaining it right.)
But people have few questions, so they understand everything.)
All are well aware that the price does not move linearly but in a wave-like manner. Your theory is undoubtedly correct, but it must be confirmed by tests and improved rather than simply admiring a beautiful drawing.
Only tests can prove that you are right and calculate (predict) the next extreme, I have already told you that)
Here you are right. It is necessaryto prove it with tests and to refine it.That is why I am trying to draw the attention of smart understanding people to the subject.
I am an adherent of teamwork. I am not able to do it as well as others.
One man cannot launch a rocket into space, but a team can.
For example Aleksey Stepanenko has already sketched out the table with the tester data. My thanks to him. Valeriy Yastremskiy actively takes part in this discussion. Some of us may say something against it, and some of us may say something on it. A rocket is being assembled in bits and pieces.
The discussion itself brings clarity to many questions.
Waves have to be understood. Only shallow peeps who are not on the subject can slander them.
Waves are not formed by chance. It is a strict hierarchical structure of the market. Yes, fractal. My theory does not depart from fractality, but extends its understanding.
This topic is practically new not hackneyed. I invite intelligent, smart, fun, and "not whiners") to join the topic, to become a new professional.
Gradually I will reveal a lot of secrets associated with the waves.
Regarding trends and waves. In my opinion, there are not as many trends as there are timeframes.
There are, well, roughly one to three. One is global, which lasts for months. The second is the opposite of the global, and is a pullback trend that lasts from a day to a week or longer.
And the third is intraday. It's something that's dangling back and forth every day. These smaller trends are waves of the global trend.
And all of these trends have their start and end points. When you switch timeframes, these points should not jump.
Why do waves and trends form?
Everything has to do with time and price. There is a correlation.
Time on the globe is divided into time zones. Some participants enter the market and others close. Speculators also want a break.
These fluctuations create waves of one nature. The influence of fundamental data creates other waves. Minor news or events create a third.
Even within a minute or tick chart waves and trends are recognizable. If a trend is seen as a certain sequence of waves and not just a long price movement in one direction.
Waves and trends can be seen in any TF. And moreover, it is possible to consider waves and trends from any TF with other TFs.
I am not criticizing Eliott, but he saw the market differently, and his system of waves is applied to the stock market. It is not suitable for the currency market.
I think he would have accepted my system with pleasure).
Let me explain from the picture the meaning of current wave knowledge.
The coincidence of waves of different TFs in one direction causes a strong rise or fall of the instrument.
The digits 7,9,9,9 are the names of the waves from different TFs.
=======
I want to find people who are interested in the subject for automation of the process.
I need some adequate people to create a serious project.
I'm not looking for free programmers, as some progamers think, but I am looking for companions.
There are many professionals with whom you can create a serious business.
You can write in person. I understand that not everyoneis comfortable here to shine.
Private messages are open only to friends, so you'll have to include me as a friend.
Collective intelligence and collective labour is good, it reminds us of collective farming) but let us try.
In my opinion, a trend consists of several waves. A wave in turn consists of an impulse and a rebound. The smaller the bounce of the previous wave the bigger the next impulse will be, etc., I may be wrong.
I do not understand your numbering of waves,why do you apply different TFs?
For you the kolkhoz is probably far from the right understanding. Kolkhoz was a forced measure to work for society. Those were the rules in society back then.
I do not have a coercive measure and I do not force people to join a collective farm.
In this case, you are reproachfully demanding explanations from me.
How can I consider it?
Everything has already been explained in this thread. Try to work for yourself, not for the collective farm)).
There was no rebuke, there was a comparison and a question. Collective discussion did not work out. I will continue to work for myself)
That's right. Conflict in a collective farm is not necessary.)
Change your mind, come on in. They said at the top of the government that the collective farm is voluntary.)