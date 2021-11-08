ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 20
There is no pattern in forex, there never has been and there never will be. Don't waste your time
Don't waste your time with childish posts.
Don't waste your time with childish posts.
Vova, find a pattern other than the fact that everyone will sell out. And you'll be a millionaire, drunk, but a millionaire.
It's not with your mind to go into such threads). Nor in the rest of them.
It's not with your mind to go into such threads). Nor in the rest of them.
I've had a look. I agree that important substantial work has been done. I only didn't like the fact that the sequence of waves is not respected as I understand it. As it has already become important to me. There are other patterns tied to my system that fit into the overall picture of the market. For example channels that can be built without waiting for the third point. That is predictive and they miraculously work to everyone's surprise. And many other things.
The problem is that extrema of the 2nd and 3rd order may be as significant as the first one in a flat for example, a convergence or another flag. That's why I make logic for the split. and that's why yours is interesting. In mine I go barwise, then follow the first order extrema and have to go back to the bar level to understand that it is a real extreme and not a fence for example and the same with the 2nd and 3rd levels.
about zigs... practical application - preparation...
take the history of the last 1000 zigzags - build an array on the relative percentages of change in the size of the zigzag knees... and current 2-3 bends are compared to history and those movements - which coincided 90-100% with 2-3 bends ago - are drawn :)
you get a bundle of trajectories where the price moved in history....
... application
Well, I noticed - that if you break the bundles into 2 parts - above and below the horizontal - and draw Average - the price is approximately on such zigzags and walks
something like that :))
The problem is that extrema of the 2nd and 3rd order may be of the same importance as the first one in a flat, for example, a convergence or another flag.
Yes, the algorithm is complex but if it is useful it can be used.
In my case the focus is on making it easier to recognize a market image and read it as a text for example.
If we look at electronic watches, we see that numbers are composed of sticks connected in certain combinations and easily readable as digits.
I tried the same with market reading and it turned out to be easy to do.
There are many unexplored issues, but the basis has been laid and explored.
Whoever is interested, get involved.
What do you mean by plugging in.
Vladimir, what is your "stick", i.e. what is the basic element?