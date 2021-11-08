ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 47
Alert when triggered gives a beep on every tick, which is very uncomfortable. Good if it will be triggered and give a beep once. There is not enough information on which financial instrument the pattern change has taken place.
Apologies. In my haste I forgot to finish it. I'll fix it now.
Already uploaded corrected version 1.6. Check it out.
I am testing. The market is now in such a trend that the pattern does not change)).
Everything is fine.
It should be. Who does not believe?
Non-farm payrolls today
The price is begging to go up, but what the news report will show and how the markets will react is up to be seen.
Such events cannot be predicted. You should not trust anyone. Not even me))
Possible locations for wave tops. It's not a sequence.
What is the convenience of working with waves?
In that they have repeatability. They can be labelledby type
There are simple types of waves.
Type 5 is an impulse wave upwards.
Type 4 is acorrective wave upwards.
Type 2 is acorrective wave downwards.
Type 1 is an impulse wave downwards .
The main convenience is when we know the entry and exit points. At least demonstrate one entry and exit according to your theory.
As a rule, a hypothesis is stated on the basis of a number of confirming observations (examples), and therefore looks plausible. The hypothesis is then either proven, turning it into an established fact, or disproved, relegating it to the category of false statements.
An unproven and unproven hypothesis is called an open problem.)
There are many waves on the chart at one time. The whole secret is to be able to identify those waves that are necessary for work.
Each wave has its own characteristics. The beginning and the end of the wave is predetermined by its rule and is subject to the general law of the consistency of waves.
One input and output will not give you anything to understand the essence of what these waves are for.
Entry can be random or regular it does not matter, but holding the pose is another matter.
Without understanding what the wave is at the moment, you can hold a "fat lot" until the deposit is slaughtered.
But, if you know what wave is happening now, you can hold a profitable one for a long time without worrying and close a losing one on time.
Entries and exits can be preferably determined according to the wave structure, but this is not obligatory. The main thing is to choose the right wave.
What is the hypothesis here? That waves can be classified according to some rules? So there is no doubt about it. Another thing would be if it would be announced how to use these waves for input output in order to obtain a positive effect, then it would be a hypothesis.