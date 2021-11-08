ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And the continuation after point N1, either this way or that way.
Yes, as at any point on the graph. There is no other option due to its design/structure. But the probability of breaking through V1 is about 92% and N2 8% :)
Yes, as at any point on the graph. There is no other due to its construction/structure. But the probability of breaking through point V1 is about 92% and N2 is 8% :)
Yeah, and anyway - Vova knows what he's doing.
I will sketch out the EURUSD charts from daily to 5 min.
Everything will be clear there for smart people.
The thick lines are the borders of the previous channels.
Everything is drawn solely by the program according to the formula.)
Let me say at once that the channels are exclusive). They work in conjunction with ZZ waves.
=======
On D1 the N1 node is in its old location. There is no fixation that the red channel is a finished wave.
4Н
Price has reached the upper boundary of the daily channel and stopped.
1Н
The price stopped. Overnight flat. The main channel is up. A corrective downward channel is looming.
15М
5
This is how the wave structure works and the channels together with it.
It is easy to read the market.
I will not explain anything more.
Goodbye, everybody). Good luck with your purchases and sales.
Yes, as at any point on the graph. There is no other due to its construction/structure. But the probability of breaking through point V1 is about 92% and N2 is 8% :)
I tried probabilities counting and yes, on swings a breakout along the trend is more likely than against it.
But an in-depth study gave the usual 50/50.
It all depends on the depth of the pullback. Whichever point is closer, that's more likely.
That's how it worked for me anyway))
Goodbye, everyone.) Happy shopping and sales to you.
Nipany)))))))))))))
I will sketch out the EURUSD charts from daily to 5 min.
Everything will be clear there for smart people.
The thick lines are the borders of the previous channels.
Everything is drawn solely by the program according to the formula.)
Let me say at once that the channels are exclusive). They work in conjunction with ZZ waves.
=======
On D1 the N1 node is in its old location. There is no fixation that the red channel is a finished wave.
4Н
Price has reached the upper boundary of the daily channel and stopped.
1Н
The price stopped. Overnight flat. The main channel is up. A corrective downward channel is looming.
15М
5
This is how the wave structure works and the channels together with it.
It is easy to read the market.
I will not explain anything more.
Goodbye, everybody). Good luck with your purchases and sales.
At the most interesting point, ..........
The interesting thing is that everyone gets to this place.
And then they realise they don't understand anything: what should they do, should they go up or down from here?
The interesting thing is that everyone gets to this place.
And then they realise they don't understand anything: what should they do, go up or down from this point ?
You have to watch history - you can see everything there.
I have touched upon the subject of zigzags, and this is inextricably linked to waves and trends, so I decided to start a separate thread. Let it all be in one.
Especially since many people are interested in this, I think we will have a constructive conversation.