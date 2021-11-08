ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 28
My friend, see the text - no need to see everything.
In your algorithm there is no constant min pp - it is always different on the one hand it may be normal if you use a particular strategy,
But to find the same price waves it is necessary to make a sampling by conditions (from 20-50pp||30-50 etc.), since a big trend wave has no short distances, and there is a new formation in the form of impulses and small trends. I.e. to separate, and to leave the gap between them as it is, to isolate it so there is no confusion. In this case, from point A to B you will have waves of lesser order. You may even get a very interesting picture with its own regularities and coincidences in the scrolling through history.
Intriguing even... .!/
Taking into account the modeling, the markup should result in the future execution by Time, i.e. the price moves in the wave with obligatory execution, but there will be a continuation of the wave or a bounce in the current trend? Although, if we take apart the wave of a larger order, there are prices for the obligatory execution lower around 1.3484 - 1.3450. Further development depends only on the limits below, but as a rule it is 1-2 passes and a return to the buy trend. Mathematically all this can be calculated... ./
Didn't see your post earlier.
Here is my alternative on the bearish side. The bull side will have a different one.
Here's one for the bulls. And that's just a rough overview of the waves.
)))
Zig-zags are hard to trade
Levels and trends are better.
And we only trade the flat in one direction.
I am a good student).
)))
)))
If you're laughing, just read
I added pictures there.
you're a handbrake and there's an automatic.
;)
Saw it, didn't even write anything there, he won't listen to anything, he's stubborn.
There - that's on the topic, on the previous page.
and if it's about the other thread, stop it, I'm talking too much ;)
Come over here. There's always room for you. Let's just stick to the subject. We'll tear up the market.)
There's a big gap between the body and the peaks.
Good if it doesn't draw retrospectively, it's very interesting as a return option.
Waves also like accuracy and are able to predict like this. Same instrument and same TF from the current moment. I'm off to bed now.
I'm waiting for the opening.
You're taking the trend line too far.
Sounds like averaging, shorten the averaging period.
I don't use averaging, that's why the pattern's different.
but i've been trading with indices for a while now.
;)