I want to clarify, the distinction of waves down looks like this:
3 and 4 are corrective waves down and 1 and 2 are impulse waves down.What do you want to specify?
we need 5 knees for 4 waves. 1 and 2 are not different. in 3 the last wave is corrective 3, in the last 4
Appearance and size. Vladimir denotes: the strongest, the least strong.
I want to understand if I have drawn it correctly.
Correct, if the wave is fixed, it becomes a corrective wave (I don't remember the comparison formula), and then if it exceeds the level of the previous impulse wave, it becomes an impulse wave.
The strongest wave is the wave that travels the longest distance in points?
The strongest wave is the wave that travels the longest distance in less time ?
The strongest wave is the wave that is strongest in relation to the previous 3 waves?
if in the image at number 4 this is a corrective wave down at number 4 then at 43% the next strong impulse wave 1.
The third option is the closest to the algorithm.
I will not put the algorithm for slicing the waves out in public. I have already explained the reason before.
But in the narrow circle of decent forum members I will not exclude.
==
For the others it is enough to know that on wave 1 you can only sell, and on wave 9 you can only buy and be very profitable).
Volodya, you should at least show this gorgeous profit for once, you're always hiding
You're better at it by accident.
I only get better by piling up the lines).
... deleted the drawing.
Unfortunately, the picture doesn't get pasted correctly...
It's someone else's. Problem with the website.