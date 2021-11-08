ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 8
Well, here's an idea.
I'm a little confused by the idea:
- weopen a position and wait for that 2% (from 250 pips) to occur,
- Or do we wait for that 2% and then enter the opposite direction waiting for 50 pips (or any other number)?
We wait until the knee is 250 pips and enter the opposite side assuming the drawdown does not exceed 50 pips.
Waiting for the knee to be 250 pips
This is what happens after 200 points:
There is a chance that the price will not stop at 250 pips, even at 500 pips. The drawdown could be big.
So it's all nonsense.
Then why was it necessary to give an incomplete distribution graph?
Oops, that wasn't on purpose. Made it so it's easy to look at the main part. Here's a less complete, last value of 2934 points, which occurs 1 time.
Actually there are no big secrets :-)
I trade in particular (there are more conditions and signals, but) the break of the standard deviation channel. I catch the moment when the wave is definitely over and probably there is a counter-wave.
It is difficult to do on a standard zigzag, it is hysterical and you have to do a half of it with your hands and think with your head, but those who wish may try it.
on the minute chart, for example, which is a favourite of ours:
Using the zigzag, we find the "pressing" top, farther than 180 min. Pull forward from it, for example, 60 bars and start pulling the channel. The other end of the channel is missing 60 bars to the very last peak.
Since minute charts are extremely volatile, you should set deviation greater than 1, e.g. 1.2, in the channel properties
Channel breakdown obviously signals that the wave is over and we can "ride" the next one
Specific numbers and additional conditions should be selected according to your own needs.
Since my zigzag is non-standard, it shows clearly the waves borders and I do not have to think from which tops to pull the channel. Besides, it shows my signal that the reversal is coming. It is easier for me :-)
But the method is exactly the same, you may use
Thank you. I have my own methods.
I use channels too.
But we create the channels, even if they are based on historical prices, and the price doesn't have to follow them. Sometimes it does.)
In order to know the potential profit, we need to collect the status that came after such knees.
This is where the curve starts to twitch, there is not enough data. A total of 100212 Zig-Zag values were obtained on the EURUSD minutes from 2014 to 2019. There are 540 left after a movement of more than 600 pips.
I.e. movements over 600 pips are half a percent of the total.
Probably, but you have to consider that those 50 pips on the five digits are only 5 pips on the four digits. Are they meaningful rounds?