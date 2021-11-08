ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 39
Wait, I am interested in a technical question; how do you recognize the vertex numbers in the automatic, that is, how do you determine the N1 now or N4 of the past trend, is there any auxiliary tool such as a dashboard to determine the trend, is there any visual example of patterns, are there any numerical values of each wave as a percentage or what else?
Of course I have some secrets, which at the moment I do not want to announce.
But the essence is approximately the same, if you use the standard ZigZag from the MQL set.
The challenge at the moment is to understand how to use it.
I am trying to explain and find understanding. And I see a demand for an out-of-the-box solution.
That will not be quite right.
There is a standard ZigZag, but I even introduced my own variant to simplify understanding.
I explained how to calculate it. Everything is the same, like two fingers.
I don't want to lecture you. I have to. You have to delve deeper into the question. New things are always hard to understand.
It's the same indicator, only it has additional function buttons to call up Fibo, channels and other nonsense.
Not important at all.
That's the thing, I don't really understand what and how to count without figures, that's why I'm asking. You wanted to discuss your theory, but without figures it's difficult to do so, alas (
If you have a loaded indicator, enter the key. I've sent it to you in a private message.
Which numbers are you referring to?
If you have a loaded indicator, enter the key. I've sent it to you in person.
Thank you. If you could see the source, then a lot of questions would disappear)
Sorry, of course.
But so far this wish is not a real one.
In my opinion enough has already said enough.
P.s.
And questions to ask. Will be useful to all. In terms of discussion.
Is the scoreboard in the bottom left corner another indicator?
Okay, if you don't believe me, I'll show you the picture. No big secrets. The wave structure is the same.
The parity has no effect on the result. It is a random coincidence.
And the difference between the first bottom and the top is the percentage of correction or momentum from the previous wave.
Percentage of correction of the first from the second, the largest from the smallest. Which one from which wave? And the result numbers from 3 to 9... orange and blue. Is that a gradation?
The percentage of the nearest smaller wave from the larger one will show less than 100%, otherwise greater than 100%.
2. Yes it is a gradation of wave strength. 1 to 4are orange and over 5 to 9 are blue.
The strength is distributed accordingly from 5 ki. Downwards the strength of the drop increases and upwards the strength increases. Peaks at 1 and 9.