ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1 Yes
Maybe add up like vectors add up or impulses, waves.
I'm not good at maths at all.
Yes, you could try and see what it looks like at a distance. Proportions and stuff.
Vladzimir, isn't a pattern just a set of points? The coordinate system is pips vertically and minutes horizontally? i.e. The pattern looks like this:(pips, minutes) (10, 2); (14,4); (8, 12); To avoid being bound to the size, you should convert vectors of patterns from absolute to relative values, for starters just like this (x10, y2); (x14,y4); (x8, y12) --> (x5, y); (x7,y2); (x4, y6) And then you can use the standard vector graphics transformation matrices to put this pattern signature on any chart, like an owl on a globe, and see all its derivatives (stretched, contracted, enlarged); I thought your system works that way; if not, switching to a vector system will dramatically reduce the number of patterns. Here's a bit about transformation matrices: https://code-industry.ru/masterpdfeditor-help/transformation-matrix/
Haven't woken up yet, didn't spell it right.
A pattern in vector expression would rather look like this: (x, y); (x+4,y+2); (x-2, y+6) but the gist is clear, I think.
Vladzimir, a pattern is just a set of points, isn't it? Is the coordinate system pips vertically and minutes horizontally? The pattern looks like this:(pips, minutes) (10, 2); (14,4); (8, 12); To avoid being bound to the size, you should convert vectors of patterns from absolute to relative values, for starters just like this (x10, y2); (x14,y4); (x8, y12) --> (x5, y); (x7,y2); (x4, y6) And then you can use the standard vector graphics transformation matrices to pull that pattern signature onto any chart, like an owl onto a globe, and see all its derivatives (stretched, contracted, enlarged); I thought your system works like that. Here's a bit about transformation matrices: https: //code-industry.ru/masterpdfeditor-help/transformation-matrix/
Thank you for the helpful advice. I understand how to do it. At my leisure, I'll look into making such an oscillator as well.
But it will not be of much interest for me. Because I will lose the connection to the price.
In standard MT packages there are onlyoscillators. According to my observations, most sofa traders play onoscillators. And the result is obvious.
In my system the patterns are specifically linked to price and time. Therefore, it is not very difficult for me to see where the price will go, where it will stop and reverse. Withthe oscillator such tricks will not work.
Thank you for the helpful advice. I understand how to do it. At my leisure, I'll look into making such an oscillator as well.
But it will not be of much interest for me. Because I will lose the connection to the price.
In standard MT packages there are onlyoscillators. According to my observations, most sofa traders play onoscillators. And the result is obvious.
In my system the patterns are specifically linked to price and time. Therefore, it is not very difficult for me to see where the price will go, where it will stop and reverse.Such tricks will not work withthe oscillator.
The same transformation matrix can also be applied to the forecast, i.e. the forecast will have the same coefficients (transformation matrices) relative to the base signature.
The same transformation matrix can also be applied to the prediction, i.e. the prediction will have the same coefficients (transformation matrices) relative to the underlying signature.
The prediction is built based on the type of pattern, but not specifically on the fact of its existence. ZZ is just a starting point for building a TS.
The prediction is made based on the type of pattern, but not specifically on the fact of its existence. ZZ is just a starting point for building a TS.
Ok, I was just thinking about the probability of one pattern after the other, the pattern 231 finished with 60% chance the next one will be 174, then I get 30% chance to make sure it is the same and I trade the remaining 70% =) Something like this
Here's an example of a long-term prediction of price behaviour in channels built in complex and based on ZZ.
Price willingly walks in such channels from small to large))
Ok, I just thought there was a probability of one pattern following the other, like now the pattern 231 has ended with a 60% chance the next one will be 174, next, 30% of 174 is drawn, we make sure it is the same, and trade the remaining 70% =) It's like this
Yes there is a consistent pattern. Surprising but true).
I see your interest in the topic. I will update the indicator on Vitaly's request and drop you the keys for advanced indicator features.
...
Updated the waveform indicator. Added pattern change alert. I'll send you the key if you need it.
Updated the wave indicator. Added an alert for pattern change. If you need the key, I'll send it to you in person.
Yeah, I'd love to see it.