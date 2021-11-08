ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Whether my wave system inspires confidence or not is of little interest to me.
I just show everyone real market examples of how it works from a wave point of view.
Vova, EVERYTHING works! Only in the past.
Ooh.
and the zone after v1 might better be called zero?
In practice I call it 0. You are on the right track))
was about wave number 1
The main thing is that the high of V1 is higher than V2 then 9.
Repetition of 9 and 4 waves.
In a developed trend it will be like this. At the beginning of the trend there will be variations.
I apologize for the long answers.)
It is still not clear to the end.
If the next upper point is higher than the previous one, it is wave 9, and if it is lower, it is wave 8 or not.
And I don't get the repetition of wave 4 in the up trend. Or do you mean repetition of impulse 9 and corrective 4?
And how is wave 3 or 4 defined
I apologise for the long replies.)
it's still not all clear to the end.
If the next upper point is higher than the previous one, it is wave 9, and if it is lower, it is wave 8 or not.
And I don't get the repetition of wave 4 in the up trend. Or do you mean repetition of impulse 9 and corrective 4?
And how is wave 3 or 4 defined
No big deal. Everyone is busy with something. This communication is in the background. Let's not even focus on that.
Well, congratulations. You're worthy of all the secrets.
I'll let you know in person.
I apologise for the long replies.)
it's still not all clear to the end.
If the next upper point is higher than the previous one, it is wave 9, and if it is lower, it is wave 8 or not.
And I don't get the repetition of wave 4 in the up trend. Or do you mean repetition of impulse 9 and corrective 4?
And how is wave 3 or 4 defined
The big secret is that Vova hasn't made a dollar yet. Which is what the supporters are calling for
Post412 has already told you everything by smart people even before you were born. They already knew about you beforehand))).
They knew how to predict)))
Post412 has already told you everything by smart people even before you were born. They already knew about you beforehand))).
They knew how to predict)))
Vova, monitoring, I am not interested in your posts
It's hard to even respond to such a dumb person in human words.))))))))
Vova, monitoring, I'm not interested in your posts
Why are you pushing the man's buttons?
He has acquired theoretical wealth.
Now he wants a Nobel Prize or a book/article
Ooh.
And talking to a stuffed animal and hearing what it answers is brain disease.