Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service
I'd like to start now.
I'd like to see the number of subscribers to the signal. And the top subscribers.
It was in the terminal and I even sorted it by subscribers? Right click on the list and select in the menu what to show and what to hide.
Yes, there is. Not on the website.
No, not on the last build. There was.
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The "Average Trade Time" column is completely blank.
I don't see subscription cost column either.
And demo/real/contest, and a couple of others. Did they take them out on purpose?
Real/demo status - although not necessarily - you can tell from the server
No, it's not clear. Not everywhere in the server demo is written.
And it's better not the field but the filter in general. Preferably by each field.
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The search is not enough, by name and preferably by nickname in MQL5.
By the way, a referral system for a percentage of the subscription is called for.
If introduced, the service could eventually be successfully marketed by partner agents.
The service is probably not even a service, but the whole platform, if you consider that the signals are right in the terminal.
Do you think there is a reason for the useless column - Graph?
Do you think there is a reason for introducing a useless column - Graph - which only takes up space?
I'm glad I did. It's a very informative column. I wish it were in the optimiser's report!
I suggest that both profit and equity be displayed in the same units - either in $ or in percentage. Now it is very difficult to analyse the figures.
For example,"71.17%,4 278.78 USD":
70% of what? What was the balance?
Is 4,200 more than the current balance or less? Maybe the profit is 10% and the equity drawdown is 80%, but only the absolute value of the funds will be displayed, and to understand that it is much less than the balance, you need to go into details and find the profit by position.
Either only funds should be shown (and profit should be counted on them), or everything should be reduced to one view ("71% [+2%]").
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I'd like to start now.
I'd like to see the number of subscribers to the signal. And top subscribers.