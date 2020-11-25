Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 31
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Will the payment be at the expense of part of the spread?
How to remove the signal completely from the base ?
I go to Signals and see 5 signals of one user in the TOP.
Maybe you should display no more than one signal per user in the TOP. If they are many, then display the best.
Otherwise you can make 10 signals, and then take the entire top.
I go to Signals and see 5 signals of one user in the TOP.
Maybe you should not display more than one signal per user in the TOP. If they are many, then display the best.
Otherwise you can make 10 signals, and then take the entire top.
I go to Signals and see 5 signals of one user in the TOP.
Maybe you should display no more than one signal per user in the TOP. If they are many, then display the best.
Otherwise you can make 10 signals, and then take the entire top.
If the rating in signals were calculated based on the current equity, the distribution in the tops would be absolutely different, not to mention close to the reality. In this case, many lovers of risky strategies such as Martin or Stop Loss without stops would have to be lucky to appear in the ranks.
For me, it does not really matter how signals are sorted in the TOP. It's important for me that 10 places of the top are distributed among 10 users, not less.
As for the rating itself, maybe we should do something exotic, like in the feed above - every time there are new articles, codes, products, ...
This is the type of signals: top by balance, top by equity, top by number of trades, top by profit factor, top best trade, ... . Everyone will have a chance to be in the top ranks of their categories.
Each time the page is refreshed, the arbitrary top will be shown.
I don't understand how "Gain" is calculated? If this is some new kind of maths, then it's OK - just reassure me that this is the new kind of maths
In standard maths it would look like this
profit / (starting balance + deposits - withdrawals)
72.17 / (30 + 130 - 45.45) = 0.63 or +63%.
I hope I'm missing something, otherwise it looks like nonsense...
I don't understand how "Gain" is calculated?
I don't understand how 'Gain' is calculated? If this is some new kind of maths, then that's fine - just reassure me, tell me it' s a new kind of maths
I hope it's me who isn't understanding something, otherwise it's just nonsense...
There is no bullshit - there was a 90% drop in balance, that's honestly what it shows. It is easy to see on the Balance graph yourself
I find the idea of evaluating a TS by its balance sheet absurd. Signals are no exception.
The only question that arises is to what end?