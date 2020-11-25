Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 4
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I propose to consider extending the functionality of the "Signals" tab in the terminal. Add the "Show Signals on the Chart" operation as in the tester.
I propose to consider extending the functionality of the "Signals" tab in the terminal. Add the "Show Signals on the Chart" operation as in the tester.
The subscriber should be making a profit, not figuring out other people's systems. Signals on the chart is too much, a violation of the seller's copyrights, so to speak)
This is the signal -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1139
A gain of 177 times(!), it does not correlate with the graph at all.
This signal -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1738
A gain of -1500%? That's not realistic. It can't be more than -100 by definition.
In my opinion, this is just slowing down the process of ripping off someone else's strategy, because no one forbids looking at the history of deals, therefore, it is not difficult to put them manually on the chart, and if the strategy is not complicated, then a dozen deals on the chart is enough to select and adjust indicators
Can you tell me when my signal name appears in the Signals tab of the terminal? Today I registered a demo account with a free subscription, opened a trade, but I don't see myself in Signals. Or maybe I have only paid ones there?
I'm missing the FAQ section in general.
Sps
A gain of -1500%? That's not realistic. It cannot be more than -100 by definition.
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This is because the calculations use balance rather than funds.
Here is a signal -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1139
The gain is 177 times (!), it doesn't correlate with the chart at all.
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Balance / (Start Deposit + Deposits - Withdrawals ) * 100%
:)))
This is due to the fact that the settlement uses balance rather than funds.
Ah, a negative balance? It looks like it.
That's a shame. You have to ask for a normal subscription from a normal place, like a beech. Then you can draw conclusions.