Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 52
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It's not logical. a trade is a one-way thing - do not confuse it with MT4 orders. the "***/per trade" criteria are not quite clear for this very reason. "***/per trade" seems clearer, but there is a problem in calculation and interpretation, given the possibility of volume changes during the trade (which I almost always have).
That's not even my logic. Points per trade is a very clear factor that is unlikely to be done properly, you have to take all the trades and go through them manually or by algorithm. When calculating you should take into account, exactly trades, not trades, just in the case of one trade you can calculate the average trade per trade, but the trade is one.
a really useful and tool-independent criterion should be normalized:
(1) in terms of points (points/price), i.e. actually in percentages (in fractions of a percent)
(2) in terms of volumes (e.g. expressed in quid, irrespective of the instrument base currency and lot size)
(3) in terms of time - i.e. nobody is interested in abstract "profit/profit/whatever", you just need to know for how long it is earned, as a percentage of investment, not in money.
and rationing "per trade"-"per order"-"per trade"... This is all secondary and insignificant from an investor's point of view. However, it is all essential when developing and testing strategies, so such criteria are really important for a tester, while for the "signals" service they are not so important.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/19432
The signal is perceived by the service as being in dollars, even though it is in cents.
A really useful and instrument-independent criterion should be rationed:
(1) in terms of pips (pips/price), i.e. actually in percentages (in fractions of percent)
(2) in terms of volumes (e.g. expressed in quid, irrespective of the instrument base currency and lot size)
(3) in terms of time. i.e. nobody is interested in abstract "profit/profit/whatever", you just need to know how long it is earned, as a percentage of investment, not money.
and "per trade"-"per order"-"per trade" rationing... This is all secondary and insignificant from an investor's point of view. However, it is all essential when developing and testing strategies, so these criteria are really important for a tester, while for the "signals" service they are somehow not so important.
Go to the signal and see 2 lines, green and blue, in the Means tab! What are the lines and what are they about?
Oh, yeah, you have to hover your mouse over the very end of the line to understand what they mean - balance or funds!?
Make it like on the tabs "Growth" or "Balance", so you can see the information by hovering your cursor over anywhere in the lines!
And finally remove the"MQL5" sign from the top right corner of the chart!!! It has been repeatedly written that it hinders the cursor and it's not always possible to get information with the cursor when the line is under it?
Go to the signal and see 2 lines, green and blue, in the Means tab! What are the lines and what are they about?
Oh yeah, you have to hover your mouse over the very end of the line to see what they mean - balance or funds?
Then a clarification - it doesn't show in firefox 26.0!
Maybe you just don't know how to make it?