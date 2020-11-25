Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 62
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One month. If there are no new trades or open positions within a month, the signal is archived after prior notification.
A good loophole for rubbish strategies is to leave a minimum lot in the trade - which will not drain the deposit - and the strategy is almost forever on the lists...
I have an advisor who holds positions for two months at a time... Why do you think it's rubbish?
I have an advisor who holds positions for two months at a time... Why do you think it's rubbish?
It's more like a zoo). All moose).
I have an Expert Advisor that holds positions for two months... Why do you think it is trash?
Do you understand what I'm saying?
.... Keep the minimum lot in the trade...
you're trading minimum lots?
If you close a deal, ask for your signal back. I don't see a problem with that.
rubbish or noise- those signals that clutter the output and make it difficult to select the appropriate signal.
Help me solve this problem
I connected a cent account to the signal
the author of the signal let's say $ 1000 I have 1000 cents the author opens 0.1, I copy 0.01 lot how to make it copied in the same way without funding the balance?
Help me solve this problem
I connected a cent account to the signal
the author of the signal let's say $ 1000 I have 1000 cents the author opens 0.1, I copy 0.01 lot how to make it copied in the same way without funding the balance?
I have a suggestion for a signals service.
Make a tab apart from reviews where you can only do it once
unsubscribe - discussion tab. A lot of questions are being asked,
and discuss all questions on the seller's wall in some of his comments
(if he has one, especially not always on the subject of his signal)
- uncomfortable. And make it just like on the forum the ability to follow a topic.
Help me solve this problem
I connected my cents account to the signal
. The author of the signal has $ 1000, I have 1000 cents. The author opens 0.1, I copy 0.01 lot, what should I do to copy the equal without having topping up my balance?
In the terminal settings, tab "Signals"
Set it to 95%. And voila!!!!))))))