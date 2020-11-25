Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 46
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I propose to make it possible to select the delay time for publishing open positions in the signal settings. This is especially relevant for signals based on conservative strategies with position holding time of about 1 or 2 days, because in this case there will be no possibility to copy signals without subscription. Now you can temporarily disable publication of the signal, periodically switching to personal monitoring of the signal, if there are no subscribers, but this solution is temporary, until there are no subscribers.
The lack of delay in publishing open positions restrains the emergence of solid reliable conservative signals in this service and harms it in terms of further development. I do not believe in the lack of foresight of the management of this project, but I do not see any reason why it cannot be done, and if you consider that the competitors have long had this delay, I do not understand the policy of the management, because it is not serious to focus only on pipsewing strategies.
I propose to make it possible to select the delay time for publishing open positions in the signal settings. This is especially relevant for signals based on conservative strategies with position holding time of about 1 or 2 days, because in this case there will be no possibility to copy signals without subscription. Now you can temporarily disable publication of the signal, periodically switching to personal monitoring of the signal, if there are no subscribers, but this solution is temporary, until there are no subscribers.
The lack of delay in publishing open positions restrains the emergence of solid reliable conservative signals in this service and damages it in terms of further development. I do not believe in the lack of foresight of the management of this project, but I do not see any reason why it cannot be done, and if you consider that the competitors have long had this delay, I do not understand the policy of the management, because it is not serious to focus only on pipsewing strategies.
If you observe the dynamics of the trading charts, you will realise that the updates are not instantaneous.
If I understand correctly, you suggest that, for example, the signal provider opens a position, but only after some time (seconds, minutes or hours?) when it can be copied by subscribers? I.e., the Provider opened the position now and it is copied in 1 minute, so the price can go far away then. In my opinion, the idea is to copy as close to the vendor's price as possible and open trades faster for subscribers.
not really. it was more about the information not being copied with a delay, but being made freely available (to be viewed on the signal page for current trades) and from there it could already be pulled out by "freeloaders".
Yeah, I see. I agree that the publication in the Signals service could be e.g. every 20 min.
never checked, what's the delay now?
It just seems to me that even 5-10 minutes sometimes makes the difference. Sometimes the market goes around the same price for an hour. and a 20 minute delay will not help to hide the entry point, as the current price will still be at the entry price of the paid signal.
If I understand correctly, you suggest that, for example, the signal provider opens a position, but only after some time (seconds, minutes or hours?) when it can be copied to subscribers? I.e., the Provider opened the position now and copied it in 1 minute, so the price can go far away then. In my opinion, the idea is to copy as close to the Provider's price as possible and open trades faster for Subscribers.
The signal delay in viewing the open positions (and not in the service itself) is a protection against copying the signal without subscribing to it.
For competitors, it's simpler. In the settings there is a checkbox - to show open positions or not show them at all.
In conservative strategies the signal delay should be chosen by the signal author. For my strategy it is ~ 6 hours, as the position retention averages 1.5 days.
The delay of the signal from the publication in the viewing of open positions (not in the service itself) is a protection against copying the signal without subscribing to it.
For competitors, it's simpler. In the settings there is a tick - show open positions or don't show them at all.
In conservative strategies the delay should be selected by the signal author. For my strategy it is ~ 6 hours, as the position retention averages 1.5 days.
Quietly, it is much more logical to do your first option (as competitors do).
simply specify that there is/is not an open position and the current drawdown or profit on it (for example).
It is impossible to foresee all variants of delay necessary for the provider.