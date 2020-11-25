Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 22

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[Deleted]  
No money for the signal subscription, what could be the problem?
[Deleted]  
Are there plans for future MasterCard deposits/withdrawals?
 
Rugyi_cool:
The money for the signal subscription is not being withdrawn, what could be the problem?
Maybe the subscription period is not over yet, it seems that you can only withdraw money at the end of it.
 
G001:
Are there any plans for future MasterCard deposits/withdrawals?

Debit and credit card deposits have been working for a long time:

There are no withdrawals to cards and no plans to do so.

[Deleted]  
Renat:

Debit and credit card deposits have been working for a long time:

There are no withdrawals to cards and no plans to do so.

Thank you. I didn't know, it's not in the rules.

V. Порядок расчетов

3. Ввод денежных средств во внутреннюю Платежную Систему возможен через Gate2Shop, WebMoney и PayPal.
Вывод возможен только через WebMoney и PayPal.
 
Gate2Shop is just a payment gateway for plastic cards.
[Deleted]  
Renat:
Gate2Shop is just a payment gateway for plastic cards.
Sluice... Didn't know that, thanks.

Just a couple more questions, I have a demo account on your server (MT4) from which I am going to sell signals.

Are there any limitations on the life of a demo account on your server? And what broker's quotes are "closer" to them? (MT4)

 
Renat:
Gate2Shop is just a payment gateway for plastic cards.
Gateway to withdrawal, may be of interest http://www.payonline.ru/
PayOnline – удобный прием платежей на сайте
PayOnline – удобный прием платежей на сайте
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Организация приема платежей на сайте по банковским картам, электронными деньгами и с помощью виртуальных карт мобильных операторов
[Deleted]  
The moneybookers service is very fast and convenient.
Skrill | Send Money, Receive Money, Online Payments, Money Transfers | Skrill
  • grintsch communications (www.grintsch.com)
  • www.skrill.com
Skrill is the cheaper way to send and receive money worldwide. Secure and convenient online payments. More than 36.5 million customers and 160 000 merchants.
 
G001:
Moneybookers is a very fast and convenient service.

Yeah, right.

They have been trying for three weeks from three accounts to get the cards connected for withdrawal. nothing worked out. their activities fall under gaming.

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