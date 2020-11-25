Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 22
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The money for the signal subscription is not being withdrawn, what could be the problem?
Are there any plans for future MasterCard deposits/withdrawals?
Debit and credit card deposits have been working for a long time:
There are no withdrawals to cards and no plans to do so.
Debit and credit card deposits have been working for a long time:
There are no withdrawals to cards and no plans to do so.
Thank you. I didn't know, it's not in the rules.
V. Порядок расчетов 3. Ввод денежных средств во внутреннюю Платежную Систему возможен через Gate2Shop, WebMoney и PayPal.
Gate2Shop is just a payment gateway for plastic cards.
Just a couple more questions, I have a demo account on your server (MT4) from which I am going to sell signals.
Are there any limitations on the life of a demo account on your server? And what broker's quotes are "closer" to them? (MT4)
Gate2Shop is just a payment gateway for plastic cards.
Moneybookers is a very fast and convenient service.
Yeah, right.
They have been trying for three weeks from three accounts to get the cards connected for withdrawal. nothing worked out. their activities fall under gaming.