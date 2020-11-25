Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 71

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Hello. I created a signal, but then due to a long period of inactivity it was placed in the archive. How can I get it back and make it available for subscription?
 
It seems to me that the approach in which the characteristics of the signal (initial deposit, profit, etc.) are determined by the entire available history is incorrect. It is necessary to take the date and time of signal creation as a starting point.
 
Hi all, could you please tell me if I have changed the leverage on my provider account from 1:1000 to 1:500 to be able to subscribe to it, how soon will the change take effect and will subscription be allowed? Or do I have to create a new signal and go through a month of testing?
 
letstrade:
Hi all, could you please tell me if I have changed the leverage on my provider account from 1:1000 to 1:500 to be able to subscribe to it, how soon will the change take effect and will subscription be allowed? Or do I have to create a new signal and test it for a month?
You do not need to create a new signal. The change takes place within 1-2 hours.
 

Greetings. At the moment when working with the service the following situation occurs: Provider's trades are opened on my account 2 times. That is, the provider has 1 trade, and I have two identical trades opened at the same time. How can I solve this problem?

 

Already tried to draw attention to the problem, but it's still there.

One:

Two:

 

For the life of me, I can't understand what a signal with such a growth chart is doing at the top of the rankings:

 
Contender:

Here, for the life of me, I can't figure out what makes the top ranking dethroned with such a growth chart:

Energy-hungry, I guess. So he caught up, overtook and overtook.
 
DiPach:
Energy-hungry, I guess. So he caught up, he overtook and he overtook.
No. There's something wrong with the conservatory.
 
Contender:

Here, for the life of me, I can't figure out what makes the top ranking dethroned with such a growth chart:

Yeah... Overplayed by the meta-quotes in the balance...
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