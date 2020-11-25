Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 71
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Hi all, could you please tell me if I have changed the leverage on my provider account from 1:1000 to 1:500 to be able to subscribe to it, how soon will the change take effect and will subscription be allowed? Or do I have to create a new signal and test it for a month?
Greetings. At the moment when working with the service the following situation occurs: Provider's trades are opened on my account 2 times. That is, the provider has 1 trade, and I have two identical trades opened at the same time. How can I solve this problem?
Already tried to draw attention to the problem, but it's still there.
One:
Two:
For the life of me, I can't understand what a signal with such a growth chart is doing at the top of the rankings:
Here, for the life of me, I can't figure out what makes the top ranking dethroned with such a growth chart:
Energy-hungry, I guess. So he caught up, he overtook and he overtook.
Here, for the life of me, I can't figure out what makes the top ranking dethroned with such a growth chart: