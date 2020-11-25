Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 30

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[Deleted]  

:-))))))))))))))))))))) Shit - now three times, no, no, no sleep.....

And the balance is now up to 22,000 on history

All right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2882

The graph is not displaying correctly

Торговые сигналы: Test NewsApp 012013 Real
Торговые сигналы: Test NewsApp 012013 Real
  • 2013.01.07
  • Denis Lazarev
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал Test NewsApp 012013 Real для MetaTrader 5: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Farekx:
Isn't it possible to go to your signal and on the right hand side there is "Edit", then go to the description and edit.
Thank you... I didn't see it right away
 

The display of the charts was broken yesterday for technical reasons.

At the moment everything should be displayed correctly.

We apologise for this unpleasant surprise.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Отображение графиков
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Отображение графиков
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Отображение графиков - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  
It's working :-))))))))))))))))))
 

How are the statistics calculated?



Even if we subtract the Total Deposits from the Means figure we get 1195.66, where does 665.64 come from?

I have been watching the "such" calculation for several months, I wrote to the service dec.

 
satop:

How are the statistics calculated?

Even if we subtract the Total Deposits from the Means figure we get 1195.66, where does 665.64 come from?

I have been watching the "such" calculation for several months, I wrote to the service dec.

Isn't it your signal? What does the client terminal show?
 

the terminal shows everything correctly and the balance and funds, only if you subtract the initial deposit your number does not come out


 
satop:

the terminal shows everything correctly and the balance and funds, only if you subtract the initial deposit your number does not come out

What about the account history tab?
 
all history is not displayed, there are omissions
1...232425262728293031323334353637...75
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