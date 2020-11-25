Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 30
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:-))))))))))))))))))))) Shit - now three times, no, no, no sleep.....
And the balance is now up to 22,000 on history
All right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right,all right.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2882
The graph is not displaying correctly
Isn't it possible to go to your signal and on the right hand side there is "Edit", then go to the description and edit.
The display of the charts was broken yesterday for technical reasons.
At the moment everything should be displayed correctly.
We apologise for this unpleasant surprise.
How are the statistics calculated?
Even if we subtract the Total Deposits from the Means figure we get 1195.66, where does 665.64 come from?
I have been watching the "such" calculation for several months, I wrote to the service dec.
How are the statistics calculated?
Even if we subtract the Total Deposits from the Means figure we get 1195.66, where does 665.64 come from?
I have been watching the "such" calculation for several months, I wrote to the service dec.
the terminal shows everything correctly and the balance and funds, only if you subtract the initial deposit your number does not come out
the terminal shows everything correctly and the balance and funds, only if you subtract the initial deposit your number does not come out