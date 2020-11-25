Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 36
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How do you communicate with your subscribers?
) And if they don't want to communicate with you.
I think anyone who was interested has looked at the profile a long time ago.
How do I communicate with my followers?
Everyone wants to be my friend lately. Only one has written to me in person so far. I'd like to reply to comments in signals.
How to communicate with your subscribers?
Another question about the signals rating.
I opened the signals page - the page with the top signals is almost entirely filled with free signals.
I got a good impression that the signals are free.
Why are free signals not bringing profit to the site creators?
And signals with paid subscription are inherently disadvantaged, because they cost less... It's either error in rating calculation or intentional downgrading of paid signals.
Please respond to the administration. and on the merits.
Another question about the signals rating.
I opened the signals page - the page with the top signals is almost entirely filled with free signals.
I got a good impression that the signals are free.
Why are free signals not bringing profit to the site creators?
And signals with paid subscription are inherently disadvantaged, because they cost less... It's either error in rating calculation or intentional downgrading of paid signals.
If you do not know how to use Paid Signals, you should not waste your time and money.
If you want paid signals to be in the first place in the "Sort Code", you have to select the "cost" option, as in the figure below. I do not remember how many times I wrote to you about sorting.