Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 65

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titanhouse:

You got it wrong!

- The value of the signal does not affect the slippage in any way!

- The post above asks: What kind of account do you have - Demo or Real? And what is the signal provider!?

I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of -$200) and immediately reopening of all orders at one point ?

All my accounts are real and mine and those of the Provider.

[Deleted]  
alenka:

I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of $200) and immediately reopen all orders in one point ?

All accounts are real, both mine and the vendor's.

Probably, the seller withdraws or adds a deposit at open positions. It is betterto write to Service Desk with the name of the signal provider and the logs.
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alenka:

I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of $200) and immediately reopen all orders in one point ?

All accounts are real, both mine and the vendor's.

It seems that your Stop out is small! (Loss limiter)
 
alexey_pak:
Perhaps the seller is withdrawing or refilling the deposit when positions are open. Betterwrite to Service Desk with the name of the signal provider and the logs.
No, it can't be the signal!)
 
alexey_pak:
Perhaps the seller is withdrawing or refilling the deposit when positions are open. It is betterto write to Service Desk with the name of the signal provider and logs.
The terminal only copies the opening and closing positions, and TP and SL, and it doesn't care about the top-ups and refills!
 
Can you tell me why I can't find my signal in the signal list?
 
orki220780:
Can you please tell me why I can't find my signal in the signal list?
Signal rating is probably too low!))) I had the same thing!)))
 

Proposal. Add

in the search for signals by filter

parameter - "points on average".

 

I would like to see a filter for "Recovery Factor".

+export of signal data summary table in CSV or XML format.

This would help a lot with analysis and selection.

 
Karlson:

I would like to see a filter for "Recovery Factor".

+export of signal data summary table in CSV or XML format.

This would help a lot with analysis and selection.

Yes, exporting would be great
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