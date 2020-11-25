Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 65
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You got it wrong!
- The value of the signal does not affect the slippage in any way!
- The post above asks: What kind of account do you have - Demo or Real? And what is the signal provider!?
I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of -$200) and immediately reopening of all orders at one point ?
All my accounts are real and mine and those of the Provider.
I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of $200) and immediately reopen all orders in one point ?
All accounts are real, both mine and the vendor's.
I have not slippage but complete closing of all orders (as a result the last loss of $200) and immediately reopen all orders in one point ?
All accounts are real, both mine and the vendor's.
Perhaps the seller is withdrawing or refilling the deposit when positions are open. Betterwrite to Service Desk with the name of the signal provider and the logs.
Perhaps the seller is withdrawing or refilling the deposit when positions are open. It is betterto write to Service Desk with the name of the signal provider and logs.
Can you please tell me why I can't find my signal in the signal list?
Proposal. Add
in the search for signals by filter
parameter - "points on average".
I would like to see a filter for "Recovery Factor".
+export of signal data summary table in CSV or XML format.
This would help a lot with analysis and selection.
I would like to see a filter for "Recovery Factor".
+export of signal data summary table in CSV or XML format.
This would help a lot with analysis and selection.