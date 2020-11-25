Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 29

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her.human:

You go first!

Rating of programmers promoting ...

1. server

2. her.human

etc.

The thing is, I am not a programmer and not even familiar with any of them, but I would try to promote myself if I was
 
Also need to be able to edit signal descriptions after publication
 
age_nt:
You also need the ability to edit the description of the signal after publication
Isn't it possible to go to your signal and on the right side there is "Edit", then go to the description and edit.
 

When closing order with volume 1 (the increment before that was 952.10%)

At closing order with volume 2 (as we see from the difference of two orders +$37.67)

The increase is now811.15%.

At a profit growth decreases? )))

 
now counting, can you tell me if there is a delay in updating the data ?
[Deleted]  
Krymchanin:
now counting, can you tell me if there is a delay in updating the data?
A small delay, in the order of tens of seconds...
 

Hi all.

Please correct, again in the signal statistics discrepancieshttps://www. mql5.com/ru/signals/2163 ... The percentage of growth is wrong, and consequently the balance and growth graph...

Торговые сигналы: Trader S
Торговые сигналы: Trader S
  • reviews: 18
  • 50.00 USD
  • 2012.12.14
  • Yevgeniy Vyal'tsev
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал Trader S для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
[Deleted]  

Updated signals or something, forecasts removed.....

And the stats are really shattered.

I got balance never rose above 10000, and the history shows max 16000

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2471#!tab=trading

It feels like the balance is not mine at all....

,

:-) It feels like the curve has repeated twice....

:-))))))))))))))))))) And growth 2 times....................................

:-) I don't know how to play balance like that, need to try..... interesting idea

 

I understand that TET(Trusted Execution Token) has not yet been launched.

When is it planned?

[Deleted]  

Shit... the curves in the signals are crooked.... i thought i was drunk.....

All right,go back to sleep....

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