Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 29
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Rating of programmers promoting ...
1. server
2. her.human
etc.
You also need the ability to edit the description of the signal after publication
When closing order with volume 1 (the increment before that was 952.10%)
At closing order with volume 2 (as we see from the difference of two orders +$37.67)
The increase is now811.15%.
At a profit growth decreases? )))
now counting, can you tell me if there is a delay in updating the data?
Hi all.
Please correct, again in the signal statistics discrepancieshttps://www. mql5.com/ru/signals/2163 ... The percentage of growth is wrong, and consequently the balance and growth graph...
Updated signals or something, forecasts removed.....
And the stats are really shattered.
I got balance never rose above 10000, and the history shows max 16000
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2471#!tab=trading
It feels like the balance is not mine at all....
,
:-) It feels like the curve has repeated twice....
:-))))))))))))))))))) And growth 2 times....................................
:-) I don't know how to play balance like that, need to try..... interesting idea
I understand that TET(Trusted Execution Token) has not yet been launched.
When is it planned?
Shit... the curves in the signals are crooked.... i thought i was drunk.....
All right,go back to sleep....