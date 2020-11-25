Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 41
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And who are the judges? One is a demostrator with 150 demostrategies, the other is a hedgehog-obsessed theorist.
I'm definitely smarter.
No, what are they doing? They smoke nervously around the corner...
Trora signal gold
MetaTrader 4 Real
22.00 credits per month
i may have 10-20 positions opened, i may have drawdowns but i usually close all my positions in profit. my holding time may be 1 minute or longer.
let them hang there. i don't mind - even if they spoil your stats. they will close their positions stepwise
your profitability is estimated at 20-50% of your depo per month. it will depend on your volume and the speed of your signals slippage
Nah, where are they going? Smoking nervously around the corner...
Kolyan's overstaying friend.
Kolyan's over-served friend.
These are the mistakes of youth, don't mind them.
And if you correct them, there will be nothing to show at all. Then how do you say you're the smartest, eh? )
the other is a hedgehog-obsessed theorist.
I'm definitely smarter.
What do you know? Negroes are making remarks to hedgehogs.
And the signal, of course... a living corpse. All in the name of balance, all for dummies, only for us... Just for you.
personal - in person.
personal - in person.
Who are the judges? One is a demostrator with 150 demostrategies, the other is a hedgehog-obsessed theorist.
I'm definitely smarter.
Hello.
Incorrect calculation of trade volume when copying from a live vendor account to an Alpari cent account.
Doesn't scale, but just opens with 0.01 lot.
It makes no sense to subscribe to signals on cent account.
Just an example.
Provider is 355 cents and opens two trades 0.07 and 0.05.
I have 5000 cents open two trades of 0.01
I understand that if we calculate the balance in cents, everything is correct. But on a cent account trades are opened 100 times less.
If the provider sells out, I will lose only 1%. Consequently, there is no profit.
Are there any solutions to this problem at the moment?
Hello.
Incorrect calculation of trade volume when copying from a live vendor account to an Alpari cent account.
Doesn't scale, but just opens with 0.01 lot.
It makes no sense to subscribe to signals on cent account.
Just an example.
Provider is 355 cents and opens two trades 0.07 and 0.05.
I have 5000 cents open two trades of 0.01
I understand that if we calculate the balance in cents, everything is correct. But on a cent account trades are opened 100 times less.
If the provider sells out, I will lose only 1%. Consequently, there is no profit.
Are there any solutions to this problem at the moment?
paladin800:
А какое плечо у провайдера и у вас?
500 for both of them.