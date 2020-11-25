Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 53
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Maybe you just don't know how to make it?
can't connect the signal... The first thing it says in the settings window is "no signal connected, choose from list". I go to the website, here are the signals... and then what? I chose it, how do I connect it?
Please: make the signal display on the profile page the same as on all signals page!
The profile page displays only a picture, price and profit - not very informative!
And who can explain me on what principle the places in the general list of signals are allocated?
How poor signals are ranked above adequate profitable signals in the general list?
Either there's an error or I'm misunderstanding something.
My signal started: 2013.11.27
Then today I discovered that it is "Ready for sale".
How can this be, as the test period has not yet passed?
Either there's an error or I'm misunderstanding something.
My signal started: 2013.11.27
Then today I discovered that it is "Ready for sale".
How can this be, as the test period has not yet passed?
Oh, boy. Gotcha! A poorly disguised advertisement. Here we go...
Why and for what purpose is there a limit of 50,000 in the "initial deposit" filter?
I, for example, have an initial deposit of 100000!
How can this be, as the test period has not yet passed?
Free signals do not go through a test period and are allowed to subscribe immediately after the first connection.
That's understandable. The "ready for sale" caption is confusing.