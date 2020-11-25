Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 44
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That's a pity. I wanted so much to cover the liquidity. I think it could be done in a different way, though.)
Question on the calculation of growth per month in Signals. Below is an example on my signal (fig. below), but the same confusion for me is in others. If I sum up the results for Sep, Oct and Nov and divide them by 3, it will be 3.16% and not 1.22%. Can you tell me what else affects the calculation?
P.S.: Thanks for the correction.
go to History and see cheating
Where are your suggestions, comments, mistakes, conspiracy theories?
And where is your response to suggestions for comments on mistakes?
Suggestions and comments - unfortunately, as far as possible.
I suggest explaining how pips in signals are counted after all.
Sometimes it is surprising to see earnings of hundreds of thousands and millions of points when there is no such thing.
Yesterday I created a signal. Made it private, i.e. only I can see it. Connected it to a real account. Yesterday everything was working - it was showing everything in real time, in short - everything is correct.
Today I went in to check it out and..:
Who stole my signal?
Who stole my signal?
The signal has been returned. We are very ashamed.