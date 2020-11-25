Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 44

New comment
 
MLR:

That's a pity. I wanted so much to cover the liquidity. I think it could be done in a different way, though.)

The site has everything, but parsing the site is not recommended - the administration strongly disapproves of such actions.
 

Question on the calculation of growth per month in Signals. Below is an example on my signal (fig. below), but the same confusion for me is in others. If I sum up the results for Sep, Oct and Nov and divide them by 3, it will be 3.16% and not 1.22%. Can you tell me what else affects the calculation?

P.S.: Thanks for the correction.

 
ProstoTak:


go to History and see cheating

Citizen, you are not in the gallery. Where are your suggestions, comments, mistakes, conspiracy theories?
 
marsel:
Where are your suggestions, comments, mistakes, conspiracy theories?
And where is your response to the suggestions of comments and mistakes?
 
TheXpert:
And where is your response to suggestions for comments on mistakes?
Suggestions and comments - unfortunately, as far as possible.
 
marsel:
Suggestions and comments - unfortunately, as far as possible.

I suggest explaining how pips in signals are counted after all.

Sometimes it is surprising to see earnings of hundreds of thousands and millions of points when there is no such thing.

 
Who knows? Is it possible to receive signals from a standard account with a minimum lot 0.01 to a cent account with the same minimum lot but another brokerage company?
 

Yesterday I created a signal. Made it private, i.e. only I can see it. Connected it to a real account. Yesterday everything was working - it was showing everything in real time, in short - everything is correct.

Today I went in to check it out and..:


Who stole my signal?

 
artmedia70:

Who stole my signal?

The signal has been returned. We are very embarrassed.
 
marsel:
The signal has been returned. We are very ashamed.
Oh, my osnoble thanks
1...373839404142434445464748495051...75
New comment