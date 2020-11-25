Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 10
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I've been banned for a week for drawing such conclusions)))
I'll say it carefully... when they suggested adding signals to the terminal, I had the thought (I was afraid to write it) that "these signals will be used by DTs owners"... and the accounts of ordinary traders will just be "killed" cleanly... "I can delete this comment at the request of the moderators
I'll say it carefully... when they suggested adding signals to the terminal, I had the thought (I was afraid to write it) that "these signals will be used by DTs owners"... and the accounts of ordinary traders will just be "killed" cleanly... "I can delete this comment at the request of the moderators"
They won't. By the quality of execution. Eventually the pointlessness of signing up will be understood.
Such accounts may have two goals - to PR the brokerage company or to sell something.
They won't. By the quality of performance. In the end. The pointlessness of subscriptions will be understood.
There can be two purposes for such accounts -- PR for the DC or to sell something.
In the end . the pointlessness of signing up will be understood. who exactly are the developers or traders ?
Traders. On personally this signal.
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Ha, by the way the account does look real :) but still it hardly makes sense to sign up.
Please note that all trades in the Signals service are automatically checked for authenticity.
Each deal has a digital signature of the entire execution chain, including control of market prices. That is, you cannot draw a left-handed set-up - we will immediately see it and the signal will be blocked.
Please note that all trades in the Signals service are automatically checked for authenticity.
Each deal has a digital signature of the entire execution chain, including control of market prices. That is, you cannot draw a left-handed set-up - we will immediately see it and the signal will be blocked.
Please note that we check all trades in the Signals service for validity.
Yes, yes, that's why it's similar. Active trading far after registration.
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By the way --
Who counts that kind of thing with a simple percentage? Well, it even looks ridiculous.
If anything, all three figures are calculated incorrectly.
Please note that all trades in the Signals service are automatically checked for validity.
Each deal is digitally signed by passing through the entire chain of execution, including control of market prices. That is, you cannot draw a left stetment - we will immediately see it and the signal will be blocked.
Tell me how would your control system react if a broker deliberately turned on a very "tricky" smoothing?
Technically I doubt that the average trader will be able to fake his trade. But what if the kitchen does it?