Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 54
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Can you make the signal page itself show the place in the overall ranking, the default one, without any filters?
I support this.
And when filters are used, I would also like to see the places of filtered signals in the overall rating.
and also...
I would like 2 filters...
by the minimum lot used (for example, I'm interested in lots = 1) and MUST by the date of the last trade!
I'm sick of signals with the last trade made several weeks ago...
and another question...
the provider uses a 0.01 lot with a leverage of 500...
i want to use lot=1 with a leverage of 100.
can i do that or not?
and also...
I would like 2 filters.......
if smart - you have to make a filter/setting system. as many online shops do nowadays.
I'll try to get through this big thread from the beginning, and maybe I can find answers to my questions in it...
.
There are a few questions. First. I am interested in the following:
An idea has occurred to me to use "Signals" service as a signal provider. Naturally, the question arises about the possible forms of payment.
As I understand it, the main payment system used here is WebMoney. But I don't use it for half a year now (after well-known rulings of Ukrainian authorities).
I have never used PayPal. And I do not plan to use it.
Question: How can I withdraw my earnings?
I'll try to get through this big thread from the beginning, and maybe I can find answers to my questions in it...
.
There are a few questions. First. I am interested in the following:
An idea has occurred to me to use "Signals" service as a signal provider. Naturally, the question arises about the possible forms of payment.
As I understand it, the main payment system used here is WebMoney. But I don't use it for half a year now (after well-known rulings of Ukrainian authorities).
I have never used PayPal. And I do not plan to use it.
Question: How can I withdraw my earnings?
Yeah, it all makes sense now. If you can't make money with a tractor, you have to sell it.
On the contrary. The tractor is very good at making money. Now I'm thinking about setting up parallel cash-flow paths. Besides, I'm going to open a PAMM as well.
Take a look at what I'm talking about and you'll understand.
As I understand it, the main payment system accepted here is WebMoney. But I haven't used them for half a year now (after the well-known decisions of the Ukrainian authorities).
Question: How can I withdraw my earnings?
What do Ukrainian authorities have to do with your WM? I used WM and I continue to use them! Many have simply ceased to accept WMU, so they are not necessary to me - mainly WMZ and WME.
And about withdrawal - google for what? Full of different exchangers online with different conversion: WM (Z,E,R,U) > VISA etc. etc..