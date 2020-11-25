Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 13
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I'm ready to support the idea and even split the deposit with a sum of money, so that it won't hurt to lose it.
have you ever noticed that the score is 1:1000?
Unfortunately this signal will remain for drooling. do not subscribe to it.
of what??? what piracy???
It's all a mystery.
I think the signal service will first increase the popularity of forex and then completely kill the kitchen segment. The only question is how much blood will be spilled.
Ah... there you go...
well then there's not enough on the service to have a separate column for this kind of thing, with the name "Exciters of copious salivation"
,,,or is there some other way to use such pictures?
I think the signal service will first increase the popularity of forex and then completely kill the kitchen segment.
I hold to the diametrically opposite point of view, in the sense that it will only benefit the kitchens - because it will accelerate the time of loss.
I propose to register accounts as a signal without trading history, otherwise some scammers will overclock one of the many accounts and get a nice curve.
I suggest registering only real and not cent accounts
clarification: for paid signals
I take the opposite view, in the sense that the kitchens will benefit from it because it will speed up the drainage time
Do you mean not to register? If so, it seems that now you can view the entire trading history of your account, from which you can draw certain conclusions.
I mean to register only accounts without trading history in the signals, respectively prohibit accounts with trading history, because a beautiful yield curve is created artificially. In this case, the entire analytical tool of the service loses all meaning, because we will analyze not the trader's work, but the product of deception.
The minimum that can be done is to add a start line in signals. For example:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2455#!tab=history
I mean to register only accounts without trading history in the signals, respectively prohibit accounts with trading history, because a beautiful yield curve is created artificially. In this case, the entire analytical tool of the service loses all meaning, because we will analyze not the trader's work, but the product of deception.
The minimum that can be done is to add a start line in signals. For example:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2455#!tab=history
I have tested the Expert Advisor on the demo account a year ago and it did not bother me, but now I added it to the signals and where is the deception that the curve is growing up?
What was stopping you from opening a couple of dozen test accounts and registering one survivor with the service? What prevents you from opening a new account and becoming a provider with the same EA?
In Alps at PAMMs, they do a good job in this sense, they create a topic for monitoring when registering a new account at PAMMs.
It seems to me that both Providers and Subscribers should be interested in this.
Why is it a cheating product, for example I tested the EA on demo, started it a year ago and left it on demo, it does not bother me, and now I added it to signals, and where is the cheating, that the curve is growing up?