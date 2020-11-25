Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From the new builds it will be possible to subscribe to signals with 1:500 leverage
MT4 and MT5 will be updated to what build to work with 1 to 500 leverage?
Because my broker is bleeding me dry.
The manipulation by which the "profit" figure is derived is highly doubtful.
I've tried to think of a way -- I'm not imaginative enough.
I suspect some miracles in the calculation of profits in the "signals" because of the rollover charge on FXCM
I don't know if publishing cent accounts as regular accounts is justified, it might mislead subscribers, here's an example:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1672
Start deposit: 6 712.83 USD
Profit: -12 097.19 USD
Replenishments: 7 341.62 USD
Withdrawals: 500.00 USD
Balance: 1 457.25 USD
Funds: 122.04 USD
----------------------------
Broker: InstaForex-Cent.com
Leverage: 1:50
Trading mode: Real
If a subscriber carefully reads the information provided, what if a broker, for example, names a cent account as xxxx-mini001.som, imho, there should be a single information about the amount invested by each signal seller and the seller overestimates the risks for his deposit, for example, to invest $100 to get a $500 profit is too high risk, but the deposit amount shows why, and if 10 000 Sept look like $10 000, you may get burned when choosing a signal seller
Since last week, the mathematics of the calculations in Signals have been broken: the interest rate does not correspond to the increase in the balance sheet, the annual and monthly growth projections have changed altogether and their size is taken from the ceiling. This is most likely the result of some erroneous innovation from the developer.
Since last week, the mathematics of the calculations in Signals have been broken: the interest rate does not correspond to the increase in the balance sheet, the annual and monthly growth projections have changed altogether and their size is taken from the ceiling. This is most likely the result of some erroneous innovation from the developer.
Not in signals, but in a particular signal, it is somehow isolated for each signal.
It is corrected within 24 hours via servicedesk with indication of the signal and inaccuracy
Not in the signals, but in a particular signal, it is somehow separate for each signal.
It is corrected within 24 hours via Service Desk, specifying the signal and inaccuracy
Somehow it is not clear if the broadcast for 1:500 is working or not, and it seems the subscribers are growing. but trying to connect it myself it says
2012.12.18 11:09:07 Signal '2723711': synchronization terminated, signal provider has leverage 1:500, leverage greater than 1:100 not allowed
Hello, I have in my signalthe interest rate does not correspond to the increase in my balance, annual forecasts, monthly increase,
I haven't updated the signal information on the terminal screen in a fortnight
Hello I have in my signalthe amount of interest does not match the increase in balance sheet growth, annual projections, monthly growth