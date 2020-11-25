Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 72
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Yeah... Overplaying the meta-quotes in the balance...
Not. This is a consequence of the entire account history being used to calculate the rating.
With this approach, supposedly the more recent history should affect the rating more than the old, but apparently it doesn't.
Not. This is a consequence of the entire account history being used to calculate the rating.
With this approach, supposedly the more recent history should affect the ranking more than the old, but apparently this is not the case.
No. It's something wrong in the conservatory.
I understood that post of yours. Just making a good joke and without any "backward thinking". Honestly.
Well, I can't look at the cat in your avatar without a kind of tender smile (though I realise, that it has sharp claws).
Every time I see it, my first thought is, "Kitty..."
P./S.: And your reservation was exquisite.
Good afternoon.
I would like to add the actual leverage used to the signal statistics.
For example, as Alps in the ratings of PAMM accounts.
Otherwise such situations occur.
I have a good roll in the trend of the euro and the percentage for the month shows a +190%.
And I get a warning for subscribers on the signal page:
"Too much gain in the last month indicates high risk".
Everyone understands 0.2-0.4 leverage per 1000 quid differently (a lot or a little).
So a chart of leverage usage would be clearer to determine high risk.
Hello all.
Found a problem - "Signals" tab is missing in terminal window and in MT4 settings, build 670 from MRC and build 711 directly from MetaQuotes, from here - https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe
Where did it disappear to, how can I fix it?
I may be asking the wrong question, but I have not found any better one, although it is not the best solution - I will probably sweat through 72 pages.
Hello all.
Found a problem - "Signals" tab is missing in terminal window and in MT4 settings, build 670 from MRC and build 711 directly from MetaQuotes, from here - https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe
Where did it disappear to, how can I fix it?
I have not found a close one, although it is not the best solution - I'll be sweating like this for 72 pages.
What if you connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server in the terminal (build 711), will the signals tab appear? If so, it means that the brokerage companies have not updated their servers.
P.S.: MT4 build 711 the signals tab is present while logging on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and also the signals tab is present while logging on "A" server.
If you log into the MetaQuites terminal (build 711) on MetaQuotes-Demo server, will the signals tab appear? If so, it means that the brokerage companies did not update their servers.
P.S. MT4 build 711 the signals tab is present when you log on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and the signals tab is also present when you log on the "A" server.
i.e. availability The presence of the "Signals" tab will depend on the server MT4 is logged with?
It may determine its visibility in the "Service" - "Settings" window ???
i.e. availability the "Signals" tab will depend on the server with which MT4 is logged?
It may determine its visibility in the "Tools" - "Settings" window ???