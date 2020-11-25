Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 75
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'd be happy to say another spell like "android version", but I don't know any others.
You could use mantras like "clean cache", "reinstall" etc.
but after that you still have to go to the shamans in the SD.
The signals have filtering by signal name, author (signal provider), broker. But these settings are not saved in the profile, and I would like to have no need to adjust filters again.
It would be very useful to make a black list of signal authors that have already published paid signals and successfully lost deposits of their subscribers, from my viewpoint. Then these same people, having cleaned up the history of their signals, publish one or a bunch of signals again and gain subscribers again. I have already had the names of such providers written in my notebook since September 2013. What is interesting, many of them are still at it, and continue producing "sinkers". Bottom line: you need a black and preferably white list of authors. Everyone in his personal account configures itself, i.e. it is not a public list, otherwise it is possible biased advertising against individual authors.
Add a separate section on "Signals" service in the forum
The signals have filtering by signal name, author (signal provider), broker. But these settings are not saved in the profile, and I would like to have no need to adjust filters again.
It would be very useful to make a black list of signal authors that have already published paid signals and successfully lost deposits of their subscribers, from my viewpoint. Then these same people, having cleaned up the history of their signals, publish one or a bunch of signals again and gain subscribers again. I have already had the names of such providers written in my notebook since September 2013. What is interesting, many of them are still at it, and continue producing "sinkers". Bottom line: you need a black and preferably white list of authors. Everyone in his personal account configures itself, i.e. it is not a public list, otherwise it is possible biased advertising against individual authors.
You can make it simple. Select for yourself a list of "white" good signals for you and place them in your favourites.
I think the problem is obvious from the screenshot.
I think the problem is obvious from the screenshot.
Right, the problem of the user who leaked the account
is obvious.
An account that has been leaked once has no chance of living again.