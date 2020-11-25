Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 56

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[Deleted]  

Unfortunately, that's the way it is...

[Deleted]  

Isn't the administration planning to expand the list of withdrawal options?

It may not be in the short term - I have nowhere to go in a hurry - but it would be useful to know.

 
I have the Alpari-Standard2 server indicated in the PAMM account terminal, but when I try to create a signal, it says "Invalid broker server". What should I do?
 
avtomat:

Isn't the administration planning to expand the list of withdrawal options?

It may not be in the short term - I have nowhere to go in a hurry - but it would be useful to know.

avtomat, if you plan to actively use the local payment system, I strongly recommend you to read the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3991 to avoid misunderstandings (including myself), especially near the end.
Обсуждение статьи "Платежная система MQL5.community"
Обсуждение статьи "Платежная система MQL5.community"
  • www.mql5.com
community предлагают широкие возможности как разработчикам на MQL5, так и обычным трейдерам, не имеющим навыков программирования.
 
yosuf:
I have an Alpari-Standard2 server listed in my PAMM account terminal, but when I try to create a signal, it says "Invalid broker server". What should I do?

Are you sure you are not confusing MetaTrader 5 with MetaTrader 4?

 
avtomat:

Question: How can I withdraw my earnings?

First question, and first miss. This is where you come in: MQL5.community payment system
[Deleted]  
Telemah:
avtomat, if you intend to take active steps in relation to the local payment system, I strongly recommend that you read the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3991, especially near the end, to avoid any misunderstandings (which I myself have been involved in).
Thank you very much. Forewarned is forearmed.
[Deleted]  
marsel:
First question, and first miss. Here you go: MQL5.community payment system

Well, I haven't got the hang of this shooting range yet.

I read the article carefully. I understand that there are only two ways to withdraw funds: WM and PP.

However, I also notice the following picture

On it modestly, I would say even shy and embarrassed, in abbreviated and grayish colour and smaller font indicates --- max: 405.63 (incl. commission PayPal)

And nowhere else in the article is there a single word of explanation about this crucial parameter. Why such secrecy?

So please explain in full, shedding light on this shaded parameter.

Does this "max.:405.63" apply to every single payment? Or only to the first one? What is the daily payment limit? What is the monthly payment limit?

I am sure you know the answers to these questions. Perhaps the list of answers is broader than the list of questions I have given.

Would you be kind enough to share that knowledge? Provide all relevant and available information.

 
avtomat:

It modestly, I would say even timidly and embarrassingly, abbreviated and in a smaller grey colour and font, says --- max:405.63 (including PayPal commission)

Just do the math - 405.63 is 100%. And if you take 2% from the amount of 405.63, it will be 413.73 - your balance.
[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:
Just do the math - 405.63 is 100%. And if you take 2% from 405.63, that's 413.73 - your balance.

That's not what I'm saying.

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