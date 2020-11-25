Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 56
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Unfortunately, that's the way it is...
Isn't the administration planning to expand the list of withdrawal options?
It may not be in the short term - I have nowhere to go in a hurry - but it would be useful to know.
Isn't the administration planning to expand the list of withdrawal options?
It may not be in the short term - I have nowhere to go in a hurry - but it would be useful to know.
I have an Alpari-Standard2 server listed in my PAMM account terminal, but when I try to create a signal, it says "Invalid broker server". What should I do?
Are you sure you are not confusing MetaTrader 5 with MetaTrader 4?
Question: How can I withdraw my earnings?
avtomat, if you intend to take active steps in relation to the local payment system, I strongly recommend that you read the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3991, especially near the end, to avoid any misunderstandings (which I myself have been involved in).
First question, and first miss. Here you go: MQL5.community payment system
Well, I haven't got the hang of this shooting range yet.
I read the article carefully. I understand that there are only two ways to withdraw funds: WM and PP.
However, I also notice the following picture
On it modestly, I would say even shy and embarrassed, in abbreviated and grayish colour and smaller font indicates --- max: 405.63 (incl. commission PayPal)
And nowhere else in the article is there a single word of explanation about this crucial parameter. Why such secrecy?
So please explain in full, shedding light on this shaded parameter.
Does this "max.:405.63" apply to every single payment? Or only to the first one? What is the daily payment limit? What is the monthly payment limit?
I am sure you know the answers to these questions. Perhaps the list of answers is broader than the list of questions I have given.
Would you be kind enough to share that knowledge? Provide all relevant and available information.
It modestly, I would say even timidly and embarrassingly, abbreviated and in a smaller grey colour and font, says --- max:405.63 (including PayPal commission)
Just do the math - 405.63 is 100%. And if you take 2% from 405.63, that's 413.73 - your balance.
That's not what I'm saying.