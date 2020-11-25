Suggestions, comments, errors on the Signals service - page 39
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What we need is an opportunity for a trader, without publishing signals to the public, to create a system inside his account to follow one of his own accounts (in different companies) to one of his own accounts in another company.
Again, without publishing signals to the public.
I'm talking about the possibility of scaling profits to other companies without any extra add-on in the form of subscribers.
What we need is an opportunity for a trader, without publishing signals to the public, to create a system inside his account to follow one of his own accounts (in different companies) to one of his own accounts in another company.
Again, without publishing signals to the public.
I'm talking about the possibility of scaling profits to other companies without any extra add-on in the form of subscribers.
...I certainly don't care that the owners of the resource have chosen these tactics to attract the crowds. it's their headache.
I'm surprised that these tactics are being made into an absolute... By pushing the paid signals to the back burner.- that make a profit for the resource...
bingo bingo bingo )
admin also explained their tactics, but apparently you're not interested in his opinion either,
and you keep banging your head against the wall when the door's around.
What's wrong with sorting by default not by paid signals? If a person wants to give (pay) money for a signal, that person will search and find it. A person who wants to get something must make some effort, but if everything is defaulted all at once, the person will turn into an amoeba.
The idea of an amoeba who never sells anything, even though he has all the conditions to be bought from it.
I can imagine a picture of a networker on the street, "Buy a toothpick". "No, come on, buy my toothpick - it's the best and the most toothpick"...
If I don't punch him in the face, I'll pull out a match and pick his teeth with it in front of him.
And what do you not like about private signals?
The scheme is simple, a signal in company X is monitored, which, for example, gives a stable profit in pips.
The user opens accounts in other companies with similar conditions and subscribes to his own signal in company X.
Everything is within the Signals service but not included into the general rating.
The scheme is simple, a signal in company X is monitored, which, for example, gives a stable profit in pips.
The user opens accounts in other companies with similar conditions and subscribes to his own signal in company X.
All within the framework of the Signals service, but without getting into the general rating.
it feels like some people are delusional...
"Out of 100 freeloaders, only 10 to 20 are exactly 'ideological'. The rest came to see, to look at, to try. Thus, having tried it once, he will come to try two, but already more interesting. And then he will buy it, because he looked for free, he liked it, and the paid goods of the same producer are better than the free ones, therefore a decision to buy is made. First the cheaper one. If he likes it, he buys a more expensive one next time. And then he himself will look for a product of this producer.
How does this perl correlate withfree and paidsignals?
What can make him subscribe to a paid signal if there are plenty of free ones around?
ideological considerations? conscience?
another pearl
"You seem to be a salesman with ideas. You're not going to pay for your ads. You'll sell it to someone on the sly for a pittance. "
I've read it a few times, but I can't figure out its sacred meaning...
what kind of advertising should i pay for? who and what should i sell for bribes? what kind of hush-hush ....
guys - quit buying this crap... it's really messing with your head.
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"Just imagine that a free service on a commercial resource is that very advertisement. And it is powerful and very well thought out. Here you need to understand the psychology of users and the gradual transformation of their status from free user to commercial contractor. "
The only sensible idea. there is no mechanism for transferring freeshnik- freeloader in the paid segment - except the conscious desire of the subscriber himself to spend part of the profits to pay.
If there was a system - free subscription of one account to one freeshow for example for 1 month - then such a design would be possible.
and the only question is WHY?)
In order not to spend money on a copier
You can subscribe to yours for free, even if it is paid (I think so).
There's nothing you can do about monitoring, so that others don't subscribe, you have to put a higher price.